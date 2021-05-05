RSVP now for May 13: TV production designers for ‘The Challenge,’ ‘The Real World,’ ‘Dickinson,’ ‘Fargo,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Four top TV production designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, May 13, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a group chat with Rob and all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“The Challenge” and “The Real World”: James McGowan



McGowan’s career has included “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Ex on the Beach,” “America’s Next Top Model” and “90’s House.”

“Dickinson”: Neil Patel



Patel’s career has included “The Village,” “Brooklyn Love Stories,” “Suspicion,” “The Path” and “In Treatment.”

“Fargo”: Warren Alan Young



Young was an Emmy nominee for “Fargo.” Other projects have included “Harriet,” “Strange Angel,” “American Crime” and “Hawthorne.”

“Ted Lasso”: Paul Cripps



Cripps’ career has included “Endeavor,” “The Missing,” “Atlantis” and “Merlin.”

