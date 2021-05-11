RSVP now for May 18: TV production designers for ‘The Flight Attendant,’ ‘The Good Lord Bird,’ ‘Halston,’ ‘Pose,’ ‘Them’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Five top TV production designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, May 18, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a group chat with Daniel and all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“The Flight Attendant”: Sara K White



White’s career has included “Mrs. Fletcher,” “Think Like a Dog,” “The Kid” and “Light of My Life.”

“The Good Lord Bird”: John Blackie



Blackie’s career has included “Tin Star,” “MythQuest,” “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” and “Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years.”

“Halston”: Mark Ricker



Ricker was an Oscar nominee for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” He was an Emmy nominee for “Escape at Dannemora” and “You Don’t Know Jack.” Other projects have included “Bombshell,” “Trumbo” and “The Help.”

“Pose”: Jamie Walker McCall



McCall was an Emmy nominee for “Feud.” Other projects have included “Pose,” “The Prom,” “The Politician” and “American Crime Story.”

“Them”: Tom Hammock



Hammock’s career has “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Blindspotting,” “Death Note” and “Blair Witch.”

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions