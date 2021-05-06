RSVP now for May 14: TV showrunners for ‘It’s a Sin,’ ‘The Kominsky Method,’ ‘Snowfall,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Them,’ ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Six top TV showrunners will reveal details behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Friday, May 14, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“It’s a Sin”: Russell T. Davies



Davies was an Emmy nominee for “A Very English Scandal.” Other projects have included “Doctor Who,” “Years and Years,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Torchwood.”

“The Kominsky Method”: Chuck Lorre



Lorre is a nine-time Emmy nominee for “The Kominsky Method,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men.” He is an inductee of the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

“Snowfall”: Dave Andron



Andron’s career has included “Justified,” “Past Life” and “Knight Rider.”

“Ted Lasso”: Bill Lawrence



Lawrence was a two-time Emmy nominee for “Scrubs.” Other projects have included “Whisky Cavalier,” “Cougar Town” and “Spin City.”

“Them”: Little Marvin



This is the first career television series created and written by Little Marvin.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”: Austin Winsberg



Winsberg’s career has included “9JKL,” “Gossip Girl” and “Jake in Progress.”

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions