‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ cast: Now YOU can predict who will win youngest season ever

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14 is just weeks away, and it will notably feature the youngest cast of all time. On January 7, 2022, 14 all-new queens will step onto RuPaul Charles‘ iconic runway to try to win a spot on the “Drag Race” winners list. This time around, all of the contestants are under the age of 32, a first for the long-running reality TV show, with the youngest being 21 years old. (See the cast list below). Ahead of the premiere, be sure to jump into Gold Derby’s predictions center and make your early picks for who will win and who’ll sashay away first.

“Drag Race” is coming off its most successful awards run to date, with Season 13 winning Emmys for Best Competition Series, Best Reality Host, Best Reality Casting, Best Reality Directing and Best Reality Picture Editing. In addition, spin-off series “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” won Best Unstructured Reality Program for the first time.

Here are the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14 cast members:

Alyssa Hunter (26) from Cataño, Puerto Rico

Angeria Paris VanMicheals (27) from Atlanta, Georgia

Bosco (28) from Seattle, Washington

Daya Betty (25) from Springfield, Missouri

DeJa Skye (31) from Fresno, California

Jasmine Kennedie (22) from New York City, New York

Jorgeous (21) from Nashville, Tennessee

June Jambalaya (29) from Los Angeles, California

Kerri Colby (24) from Los Angeles, California

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté (29) from Los Angeles, California

Lady Camden (31) from San Francisco, California

Maddy Morphosis (26) from Fayetteville, Arkansas

Orion Story (25) from Grand Rapids, Michigan

Willow Pill (26) from Denver, Colorado

