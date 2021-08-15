‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’: Which eliminated queen do YOU want to return? [POLL]

All season long, fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” have been warned there’s a “game within a game” twist on the horizon for the eliminated queens. Well, it looks like it’s finally here. After sashaying away in the ninth episode of the Paramount+ reality TV show, Eureka was given more information by host RuPaul Charles than anyone else before her. “Don’t leave, it’s not over … yet,” Mama Ru explained while Eureka ran around the werk room looking for a wig to wear to appear presentable. “Prepare for the lip sync of your life and report to the main stage. I’m waiting.”

Which eliminated queen do YOU want to return to the competition? Vote in our poll below and then make your predictions before the next episode streams on Thursday, August 19.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list

Eureka, who readily admitted to being “ready to clock out,” immediately started to panic at hearing RuPaul’s video message. “Oh my God, what is going on? What am I gonna do? What am I gonna wear? There’s just too many things.”

In the preview for next week’s episode, the final four — Trinity K. Bonet, Ginger Minj, Ra’Jah O’Hara and Kylie Sonique Love — are filled in on the season’s big twist. “Welcome to our game within a game. It’s time to meet your opponents,” teased RuPaul. And they appeared just as confused as viewers have been all summer long.

Eureka was the ninth queen to sashay away during this All Stars 6 cycle, following Serena ChaCha, Jiggly Caliente, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Yara Sofia, Scarlet Envy, A’Keria C. Davenport, Jan and Pandora Boxx. Of these contestants, two had actually won all-important main challenges during their runs (unlike Eureka). Yara prevailed in “All Star Variety Extravaganza” for her dance performance featuring a chest plate with jiggling breasts. And Jan dominated “Halftime Headliners” for her impersonation of Lady Gaga‘s Super Bowl halftime show.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Paramount Plus. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.