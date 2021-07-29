‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ 6 episode 7 recap: Who fails to sing and dance their way to the top in ‘Show Up Queen’?

This week on the 6th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” the seven remaining all stars formed groups to write and perform lyrics to a new uplifting drag anthem. The challenge tested their ability to work in teams, as well as their stamina on stage as songwriters, singers, and dancers. As standard for this season, the challenge results in one top performing queen and a set of bottom queens for the week. The top queen lip syncs against a secret assassin for the chance to choose which of the bottom gals should be eliminated. If the assassin wins, a group vote determines a consensus choice to leave instead.

In episode 1, Yara Sofia went head-to-head against Coco Montrese, but lost, and the safe queens’ choice for elimination, Serena, was sent home. In episode 2, Queen of the North and Canada’s Drag Race judge Brooke Lynn Hytes tied with challenge winner Ra’Jah O’Hara in the lip sync, and both held the lipsticks that signaled Jiggly’s elimination. Then at the end of episode 3, Laganja Estranja shablammed her way to a win over Trinity K. Bonet and pulled the group choice lipstick to eliminate Silky Nutmeg Ganache. Jessica Wild returned to the show in episode 4 to battle Jan, defeating her to a Britney classic and sending Yara home based on the safe queen vote. Episode 5 culminated in a battle between Ginger Minj and Mayhem Miller that resulted in Ginger sending Scarlet Envy home and in episode 6, A’Keria C. Davenport succumbed to Kylie Sonique Love‘s decision to send her home after earning that right beating Manila Luzon in the lip sync.

Below, check out our minute-by-minute recap of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 6 episode 7 to find out whose attempt to stand up results in being asked to sit down in “Show Up Queen.” All Stars 6 is airing this summer on Paramount+ with new episodes added to the streaming service every Thursday at 3 am ET.

02 min – In much need of a confidence boost, Kylie returned to the Werk Room determined to continue on the upward trajectory in the competition. The other girls gave her praise for a top notch lip sync and Ginger pointed out that up until now she wasn’t considered as the threat she is. As typical, the group unveiled the lipsticks from the group vote, revealing that it was also a unanimous vote from them for A’Keria to go home and that Ra’Jah had earned her place to stay.

04 min – Ever the pot-stirrer, Jan pointed out that only two queens left haven’t won a challenge yet: Pandora Boxx and Eureka. Pandora made it clear that she intends on stepping forward, but acknowledges that so far she has let other queens take the spotlight in some of the challenges.

06 min – The next morning Ru arrived to deliver this week’s challenge: write and perform an uplifting drag anthem, “Show Up Queen,” that represents what they stand for as queens. To complete the challenge, Ru asked that Kylie and Ra’Jah stand as team captains. Ra’Jah’s chose Jan and Trinity for her team, while Kylie chose Ginger and Eureka for hers. That left Pandora as the odd one out, defaulting to Ra’Jah’s team.

11 min – As the groups prepared, Kylie was confident in her team’s abilities, but Ra’Jah’s team had the secret weapon of Pandora who explained that she’s always been a writer since a very young age. During a check-in with Ru later in the day, Ginger also put herself forward as a songwriter, but Eureka and Kylie needed some encouragement from Ru in order to narrow down what they could potentially put into lyrics. Ru advised Trinity to not get “preachy” in her lyrics and instead find a way to touch people in a way that doesn’t make them feel like they’re being taught.

17 min – Later, the groups met up with Leland and Freddy Scott to record their verses. Kylie and Ra’Jah got positive feedback during the session while Ginger and Trinity and all needed more coaching in order to get their lyrics and energy on the right page. Jan recorded a verse about loving herself, which Eureka didn’t think addressed the assignment and was instead too self-indulgent.

21 min – Next the girls returned to the stage to create and practice their choreography. Team Ra’Jah let Trinity lead this phase of the challenge as the best trained dancer on their team. Struggling to keep up, Pandora was noticeably out of place in the line-up, causing the other group to point out that her teammates should do something to fold Pandora in to what the rest of them are able to do. When Team Kylie took the stage it was clear that without a choreo leader of their own they were lost and not exactly in a position to offer commentary on the downfalls of the opposing team. As the rehearsal continued, Kylie’s confidence in her team began to waver.

28 min – While in the makeup chairs before the show, Team Ra’Jah checked in with Pandora and offered support for her willingness to step out of her comfort zone and contribute without complaint. Ginger and Kylie weren’t as positive anymore, commenting on how their lack of communication during dance rehearsal was a wake up call for their team. Despite the hiccup, the group still felt like they’d succeed based on their ability to gel together. Overall, everyone was eyeing who in the group might earn the first second win of the season should Eureka or Pandora not earn their first.

31 min – Joining Ru on the main stage this week was Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Emmy winning designer of Ru’s dresses, Zaldy. In the performance, both teams entered the stage together for a whole group performance, but the verses and choreo were split between them. Ra’Jah and Trinity held it down for their team while Jan and Pandora seemed to be on different pages both lyrically and in their energy. Kylie’s team was much more cohesive, but lacked the intricate choreo of Ra’Jah’s.

37 min – In the “Hot Tropics” runway category, Jan opened in a JLo and Snookie inspired dress made for going to the grocery store, Pandora followed in a mid-century airport look, Ra’Jah walked in a two piece swimsuit, Trinity went to Rio in a carnival-feathered look, Eureka also donned a swimsuit with beach accessories, Ginger walked in a JLo dress similar to Jan’s, and Kylie also wore feathers but in a Vegas showgirl style.

40 min – With only 7 girls left, the judges provided critiques for each of them. Carson thought that Jan looked great both in performance and runway, but overall the judges agreed that her lyrics didn’t go deep enough and Ru said her performance “lacked soul.” Pandora was applauded for her attention to detail in looks, but it was widely accepted that dancing was not her strength and Michelle thought she dropped the ball in lyrics as well. On the flip side, Ra’Jah was praised for her lyrics and the energy she brought and Trinity was told she’s so fun to watch and it was clear that the group was choreographed by her. Michelle told Eureka that she’s always fun in her runway looks and loved that she went deep in her lyrics while still being fun. The judges liked Ginger’s lyrics the most and her style of performance, but she took a hit for having subpar looks compared to everyone else. Kylie got Ru to scream “bombshell” for her look and Michelle finally said she loves green on the runway (speaking of Kylie’s green wig), but her lyrics weren’t quite as inspirational as they would have hoped. Based on the critiques, Trinity was named the top performer of the week, becoming the first to grab a second win! For the bottom, Ru named only two this week: Jan and Pandora.

46 min – Backstage, the group lavished praise on Trinity and admitted that maybe they should have gotten rid of her in the first week when they had the chance. Pandora got emotional over her placement in the bottom, admitting that even as a non-dancer she stopped herself from going too deep in her lyrics because that’s a hard place for her to go to. Jan also got emotional, but on the basis that she struggles to find a happy medium between being fun and giving the judges what they want. In her conversation with Pandora, Trinity wanted to know why Pandora deserves to stay despite having not won a challenge. Pandora pointed out that it’s Jan’s third time in the bottom. Jan explained to Trinity that her lows have been balanced by highs and that she is capable of bouncing back and continuing to perform strong in the competition. Jan went hard against Pandora, claiming that she wouldn’t be able to meet the standards of performance in the top 4.

51 min – In the voting booth we saw Jan and Pandora swap lipsticks for each other, but the votes of the other queens were kept secret. In her own contemplation, Trinity said she sees a lot of herself in Jan as a performer, and when it comes to Pandora the big question is whether or not she’s capable of winning a challenge. For the lip sync, Trinity was pitted against the assassin of the week, Alexis Mateo. In their battle to Jennifer Lopez‘s “Dance Again,” Trinity was ready to show off her flawless ability to hit choreography perfectly while Alexis was able to bring her own flare with a bright smile throughout. The clincher came when Trinity’s wig unexpectedly flew off and despite her quick recovery, Alexis had to be declared the winner. Trinity’s loss meant that the group vote would determine this week’s elimination. Alexis revealed their chosen lipsticks of both Pandora and Jan, meaning a tie was reached by the four voters. According to Ru, the rules state that the only way to break the tie is for Trinity to reveal her lipstick. As such, Trinity’s decision to eliminate Jan set the elimination in stone. As Jan walked out, Trinity pleaded with her to “stay on 110,” encouraging her to keep her high energy forever. Jan exited believing that she was eliminated as too big of a threat. When Ru stopped her from leaving the Werk Room later, it must have been music to her ears to learn that she wasn’t fully eliminated yet.