‘RuPauls Drag Race All Stars 6’ predictions: A’Keria C. Davenport or Jan will sashay away this week

Who will be going home at the end of the July 22 episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 6? Our readers think they know.

A’Keria C. Davenport leads Gold Derby’s elimination predictions with 19/50 odds, followed by Jan in second place at 37/10 odds. While A’Keria has yet to win a main challenge this year, Jan did claim victory in the “Halftime Headliners” episode. However, winning a challenge didn’t keep Yara Sofia from sashaying away — she was eliminated three weeks after prevailing in the “All Star Variety Extravaganza” premiere. Do you agree or disagree with our users’ odds? Hurry and make your predictions before the next episode streams on Paramount+.

Of note, A’Keria and Jan are the only contestants still in the competition to be in the bottom twice. They both failed to impress during the “Side Hustles” commercial challenge because their team’s Rent-a-Queen service was deemed the worst by the judges; fellow teammate Silky Nutmeg Ganache ended up going home. A’Keria’s other bottom week was “Halftime Headliners” because her impersonation of Prince bored the panel. As for Jan, her other disappointment came last week in “Pink Table Talk” when the judges said her performance was too over-the-top.

These two fierce queens aren’t the only ones who received elimination votes in our predictions game. The others who could be saying goodbye, according to our users, are Kylie Sonique Love at 33/1 odds, Pandora Boxx at 48/1 odds and Eureka at 97/1 odds. Ginger Minj, Rajah O’Hara and Trinity K. Bonet all look to be safe for the time being.

Remember, no matter who sashays away in the sixth episode, keep in mind there’s still a “game within a game” twist going on in the background. So far each of the eliminated girls has been told to stop packing by RuPaul Charles, with the assumption being they will have a chance to rejoin the competition at a later date. Stay tuned.

