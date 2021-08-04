‘RuPauls Drag Race All Stars 6’ predictions: Pandora Boxx or Eureka will sashay away this week

Who will be told to “sashay away” at the end of the August 5 episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 6? Our readers think they know.

Pandora Boxx leads Gold Derby’s elimination predictions with 2/11 odds, followed by Eureka in second place at 11/1 odds. Of note, these are the only two queens still in the competition that have yet to win a main challenge. To compare, Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love and Ra’Jah O’Hara have each won a single challenge, while Trinity K. Bonet leads the pack with two victories. Do you agree or disagree with our users’ odds? Hurry and make your predictions before the next episode streams on Paramount+.

At age 48, Pandora Boxx is the oldest contestant in the competition. She previously competed on Season 2 (where she came in fifth place) and All Stars 1 (placing 11th/12th). Pandora has received high marks this season on two separate occasions, for her “Variety Extravaganza” song about being “ridiculous” and for her “Side Hustles” commercial for “Drag Fixers.” Conversely, she’s been in the bottom once, thanks to her flat performance in the “Show Up Queen” musical challenge. She ended up tying with Jan in the votes that week, so challenge winner Trinity broke the tie and ousted Jan, keeping Pandora in the competition.

Eureka previously competed in back-to-back seasons because she was forced to withdraw from Season 9 due to an injury. She then finished as the runner-up to Aquaria in Season 10. Now that she’s an All Star, Eureka would be the first to admit she’s disappointed this time around as she hasn’t won a main challenge. She has, however, received high marks in four different episodes: “The Blue Ball,” “Halftime Headliners,” “Pink Table Talk” and “Show Up Queen.” Also, get this: Eureka is the only remaining queen to not yet appear in the bottom and be eligible for elimination.

Remember, no matter who sashays away in the eighth episode, keep in mind there’s still a “game within a game” twist going on in the background. So far each of the eliminated girls (Serena ChaCha, Jiggly Caliente, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Yara Sofia, Scarlet Envy, A’Keria C. Davenport and Jan) has been told to stop packing by RuPaul Charles, with the assumption being they will have a chance to rejoin the competition at a later date. Stay tuned.

