‘RuPauls Drag Race All Stars 6’ predictions: Scarlet Envy or A’Keria C. Davenport will be eliminated next

Who will be going home at the end of the fifth episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 6? Our readers think they know.

Scarlet Envy leads Gold Derby’s elimination predictions with 24/25 odds, followed by A’Keria C. Davenport in second place at 43/20 odds. These two fierce queens have battled together before, in Season 11, with Scarlet coming in 10th place and A’Keria making it all the way to the finals. However, this time around both contestants are struggling to make an impression on RuPaul Charles and are in danger of sashaying away in ninth place. Do you agree or disagree with our users’ odds? Hurry and make your predictions before the next episode streams on Paramount+.

Scarlet is the only queen so far in “All Stars 6” to be deemed “safe” each and every week. That means she’s never had her work critiqued by the judges, either positively or negatively. If she hopes to make it across the finish line, Scarlet will need to start performing better in challenges and creating looks the judges can’t possibly pass up.

At the other end of the spectrum, A’Keria is the only contestant still in the competition to be in the bottom twice. She failed to impress during the “Side Hustles” commercial challenge (because her team performed the worst) and the “Halftime Headliners” impersonation challenge (because her version of Prince bored the judges). Luckily, A’Keria survived elimination both times, with Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Yara Sofia having their lipsticks pulled instead.

Scarlet and A’Keria aren’t the only queens who received elimination votes in our predictions game. The others who could be going home, according to our users, are Pandora Boxx at 11/1 odds, Jan at 30/1 odds, Ginger Minj at 30/1 odds, Kylie Sonique Love at 48/1 odds and Rajah O’Hara at 95/1 odds.

Remember, no matter who sashays away in the fifth episode, keep in mind there’s still a “game within a game” twist going on in the background. So far each of the eliminated girls has been told to stop packing by Ru, with the assumption being they will have a chance to rejoin the competition at a later date. “Drag Race” viewers have their fingers crossed Jiggly Caliente will be the one to return — do YOU agree?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Paramount Plus.