‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’: Now you can predict who will win and who’ll sashay away

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is back with one of its most diverse casts of all time. On June 24, a whopping 13 former contestants returned to RuPaul Charles‘ iconic runway to try to win a spot in the coveted “Drag Race” hall of fame. After two back-to-back episodes, do you think you already know who will win “All Stars 6”? Be sure to jump into Gold Derby’s predictions center and make your early picks. In addition to predicting which queen will ultimately triumph, you can also log your choice for who will sashay away each week.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list

Now’s your chance to prove you’re the best “Drag Race” predictor on the planet. Each week at Gold Derby you can predict the following questions:

Who will win ‘Drag Race’?

Who will be eliminated?

Who will win the mini challenge?

Who will win the main challenge?

Will the lip sync assassin win the lip sync?

Will anybody quit the competition?

The Paramount+ and VH1 reality TV show threw fans a curveball in the two-part season premiere when the two eliminated queens — Serena ChaCha and Jiggly Caliente — were told to stop packing their bags. Why? Because this season is really a “game within a game,” teased Ru, which likely means these two players will have some kind of influence on the competition later on.

The 11 remaining queens are A’Keria C. Davenport, Eureka, Ginger Minj, Jan, Kylie Sonique Love, Pandora Boxx, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Trinity K. Bonet and Yara Sofia. Who’s your favorite and who rubbed you the wrong way?

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will earn a spot on Gold Derby’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free and easy to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for? You can change your predictions later at any time before each episode streams on Paramount+.

Last season our user anthonyz12345 topped 700 others on the overall Season 13 leaderboard to win our “Drag Race” contest. This user predicted all 70 questions throughout the season with leading 90.00% accuracy and a 96,031 point score. Rounding out the Top 5 were SeBADo at 81.43%, timppetersen at 78.57%, jeredshaffer at 77.14% and ScandalWife at 75.71%.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Paramount Plus. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.