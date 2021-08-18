‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ fans want Scarlet Envy to return via ‘game within a game’ twist [POLL RESULTS]

Of the nine queens who’ve been told to “sashay away” during this sixth cycle of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” fans have their fingers crossed that Scarlet Envy will be the one to return. Remember, there’s been a “game within a game” twist all season long, with host RuPaul Charles telling each eliminated contestant to stop packing their bags because it’s “not over yet.” In our recent poll, a leading 27% of viewers voted that they’re hoping for a second dose of Scarlet. There was a tie for second place as Jan and Eureka both earned 16% of the vote. See the complete poll results:

27% — Scarlet Envy

16% — Jan

16% — Eureka

11% — A’Keria C. Davenport

10% — Silky Nutmeg Ganache

10% — Pandora Boxx

4% — Jiggly Caliente

4% — Yara Sofia

2% — Serena ChaCha

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list

Scarlet was eliminated at the end of the July 15 episode after finishing in the bottom three because of her performance in the “Pink Table Talk” challenge, alongside Jan and Kylie Sonique Love. After Ginger Minj won the lip sync against special guest assassin Mayhem Miller, Ginger had the sole responsibility of pulling the lipstick of the person she felt deserved to go home, and she picked Scarlet.

“I feel devastated,” Scarlet sighed after exiting the main stage. “I feel totally broken. I wanted this so badly, not for the money and not for any other reason other than I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it.” She thought she had performed well that week in the chat show challenge in which she opened up about her two mothers, but Mama Ru claimed she felt “uncomfortable” by the way Scarlet hadn’t found cohesion between her drag persona and her real life.

Scarlet is no stranger to going home early. When she first competed back in “Drag Race” Season 11, she ended up in 10th place. This time around, she bested that number by one place, coming in ninth.

At the end of last week’s ninth episode of the Paramount+ reality TV show, Eureka was given more information by RuPaul than anyone else before her. “Don’t leave, it’s not over … yet,” the host explained while Eureka ran around the werk room looking for a wig to wear to appear more presentable. “Prepare for the lip sync of your life and report to the main stage. I’m waiting.”

In the preview for next week’s episode, the final four — Trinity K. Bonet, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Ginger and Kylie — are filled in on the season’s big twist. “Welcome to our game within a game. It’s time to meet your opponents,” teased RuPaul. And they appeared just as confused as viewers have been all summer long.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Paramount Plus. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.