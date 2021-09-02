Did the right queen win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 6? [POLL]

SPOILER ALERT! Be sure to watch the finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” on Paramount+ before reading this item.

The final four queens of “All Stars” Season 6 — Kylie Sonique Love, Eureka, Ginger Minj and Ra’Jah O’Hara — were all deserving of being inducted into the Hall of Fame, but only one pranced away with the title during the September 2 finale. “Kylie Sonique Love, you’re a winner, baby,” declared RuPaul Charles at the end of the final episode. The other three contestants all tied in the runner-up position. So did the right queen win? Vote in our winner poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for 11 mother-f***ing years,” Kylie later said during her confessional interview. She originally appeared on the second season of the main series in 2010, where she was the fourth person voted out. Since then, the southern belle has found her place in the world by transitioning into a woman, something that has allowed her to truly feel like herself. Kylie is now the first transgender winner on any of the “Drag Race” cycles.

Mama Ru asked Kylie if she wanted to say something to her millions of fans around the world, and she replied, “Live life in your truth and love always wins.” The beauty queen had a near-disastrous moment during her final lip sync to Lady Gaga‘s “Stupid Love” when she tripped on her garment, but she overcame it by falling into a cartwheel like an Olympic gymnast, earning the judges’ respect.

“This means everything to me,” the Georgia native told the camera while fully embracing her tears. “I found myself through drag. Drag has been my life, it’s been my saving grace. It’s gave me a place to express myself. And winning this title is just reassurance that I followed the right path. Bitch, I’m not dreaming. This s*** is really happening. This is my life. This is my reality. And, bitch, it feels so good. And it feels so right.”

The final challenge for the competitors was to write lyrics to RuPaul’s song “This is Our Country” and perform them on the main stage. Following that, they had to walk down the runway with a theme of “All Star Hall of Fame Eleganza Extravaganza.” Besides the finale, Kylie also won the “Rumerican Horror Story: Coven Girls” main challenge back in Week 6 thanks to her uncanny Jessica Lange impersonation.

Kylie Sonique Love now joins Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change, Trinity The Tuck and Shea Coulee in the “All Stars” Hall of Fame. (See the complete “Drag Race” winner’s list.)