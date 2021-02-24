‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ takes a break from competition to air Covid-19 documentary on February 26 [WATCH]

Last week on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” host RuPaul Charles shocked the queens (and the viewers) when she declared nobody would be going home. That’s right, all nine contestants advanced to the next round. However, we won’t see the Top 9 in action for another week as the show is taking a break from the competition to air a Covid-19 documentary. “Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down,” which will air in the normal “Drag Race” time slot on February 26, will detail how VH1’s long-running reality TV show was able to produce episodes during the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the preview trailer above.

Here is World of Wonder’s official description for the hour-long special: “In the face of a global pandemic that shutdown film and TV production around the world, the resilience of the Season 13 queens made herstory as this Emmy-Award winning series was one of the very first productions to be shot in the age of Covid-19.”

“You thought ‘Drag Race’ was gonna go away. No, darling,” teases Season 13 stand-out Symone in one of the doc’s many interviews. This 25-year-old queen from Los Angeles has been the front-runner to win the golden crown and scepter ever since Gold Derby opened its predictions center. As of this writing, her closest competitors are Rose (age 31 from New York City) and Gottmick (age 23 from Los Angeles).

Kandy Muse, the 25-year-old New Yorker who was almost eliminated last week, chimes in, “I’ve been tested. My hands are washed. I’ve been quarantined.” In the eighth episode Kandy lost the Lip Sync For Your Life battle against Symone and gave her goodbye speech, but before she could leave the stage, Ru gave her a surprising reprieve.

Utica Queen, the eccentric 25-year-old contestant from Minnesota, notes in the documentary about the show’s producers, “They were doing everything in their power to make sure that Covid didn’t rain on this parade.”

And Atlanta’s own Tamisha Iman, who at 49 was the oldest queen in the competition, proudly proclaims, “I survived corona. I’ve survived cancer. I’m not gonna tell you what else I survived. Just trust me, I’ve survived some things.” Tamisha was eliminated in the sixth episode.

