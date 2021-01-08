30% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans want Elliott with 2 Ts to go home first [POLL RESULTS]

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” fans have spoken, and they hope the first person eliminated from Season 13 is Elliott with 2 Ts. This 26-year-old Las Vegas resident topped our recent poll that asked fans to vote for which of the seven Pork Chop Lounge losers should be eliminated during Friday’s second episode. (See the poll results below.) As a refresher, in the season premiere the 13 queens competed in six separate Lip Sync For Your Lives, with six contestants earning safety and the other seven being forced to vote each other out.

Elliott was the last queen introduced in the season premiere, joining Tina Burner and Kahmora Hall for the show’s only three-way lip sync. “I’m the queen you want to see! Elliott with 2 Ts! Okay!” she exclaimed when she first entered the workroom. “My drag is very much a housewife with a secret,” she later explained. Elliott’s fellow competitors made fun of her dancing and wardrobe, saying her signature look was nothing but “a windbreaker and some pants.”

The trio then performed a lip sync to “Lady Marmalade” from Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa and P!nk, with host RuPaul Charles naming Tina as the winner. That meant Elliott and Kahmora both got the “pork chop” and had to visit the loser’s lounge. There, all seven also-rans learned they wouldn’t be going home as a group, but that they’d have to vote one of their own out of the competition. Who will it be? Find out when the second episode airs Friday on VH1.

Here are the complete results of our poll. Do you agree or disagree with your fellow “Drag Race” fans that Elliott should go home first? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section.

30.23% — Elliott with 2 Ts

23.77% — Kahmora Hall

12.92% — Utica Queen

12.14% — Joey Jay

9.82% — Rosé

7.49% — Tamisha Iman

3.62% — Denali

