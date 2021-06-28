‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ eyes an Emmy four-peat that would move it up in the record books

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is still years away from tying “The Amazing Race’s” record of 10 Best Competition Program Emmy wins, but it can draw level with another show this year. The three-time champ is one victory away from matching “The Voice” as the second most honored show in the category.

“The Voice” nabbed the Emmy in 2013 and then three in a row from 2015-17. Since then, “Drag Race” has triumphed the last three years. Along with “The Amazing Race,” which won the first seven years of the category’s existence from 2003-09 and then 2011-12 and 2014, they are the only shows that have won the category more than once. “Top Chef” is the only other winner, taking the prize and ending “The Amazing Race’s” streak in 2010. Yes, only four shows have won this award.

All four series could be nominated this year. “The Voice” once again has two seasons eligible, but based on its ballot blurb, its focusing on the recently concluded 20th installment. “The Amazing Race” is seeking to return to the lineup after skipping last year’s cycle for the first time, bringing its streak of 17 consecutive nominations to an end. “Top Chef” is coming off one of its best received seasons ever, set in Portland.

But the one to beat remains “Drag Race.” Contending for its 13th outing, it is the odds-on favorite at 82/25. Voters aren’t really, um, adventures in this category and their love affair with “Drag Race” hasn’t shown signs of waning yet. Like last year, the category will only have five nominees; “The Masked Singer” is in second, followed by “The Voice,” “Nailed It!” and “The Amazing Race,” with “Top Chef” in sixth. “Drag Race” is also the favorite to win Best Reality Host for RuPaul Charles for a record-extending sixth time, so there’s additional support for the show. Before “Drag Race” pulled it off in 2018, no show had ever won both competition program and reality host in the same year. Not only that, but no show had ever both categories at any point during their runs.

So basically, “The Voice” will probably have to scoot on over in September. And then “Drag Race” can set its sights on another “Race.”

