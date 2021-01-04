‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Who do you hope goes home first in Season 13? [POLL]

The Season 13 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” threw fans a major curveball when it matched up the 13 new queens in six separate Lip Sync For Your Lives. The winner of each battle advanced to the winner’s lounge, while the seven losers got the “pork chop” and were later told they’d have to vote out one of their own. Which of these on-the-bubble queens — Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Rosé, Tamisha Iman and Utica Queen — do you hope goes home first on “Drag Race” Season 13? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

Host RuPaul Charles initially told the seven lip sync losers they’d be heading home, but when co-star Michelle Visage kindly pointed out she’d just eliminated “half the cast,” that’s when Ru brought up the voting twist. Usually voting is only reserved for “All-Stars” seasons, but in this case the seven also-rans will have the power to send home one of their own. Who will it be? Find out when the second episode airs Friday on VH1.

After getting cut, the seven queens entered the “Pork Chop Lounge” where they saw the portraits of all of the former contestants who’d been eliminated first, including Victoria “Porkchop” Parker (Season 1), Soju (Season 11) and Dahlia Sin (Season 12). However, they quickly realized some of the first boots actually returned in later seasons and totally redeemed themselves, such as Shangela (Season 2) and Vanessa “Miss Vanjie” Mateo (Season 10), so being eliminated first isn’t always a death knell for their careers.

Here’s a quick refresher on how all six lip syncs played out during the season premiere:

Lip Sync #1 — Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe”

Joey Jay lost to Kandy Muse

Lip Sync #2 — The Pussycat Dolls’s “When I Grow Up”

Denali lost to LaLa Ri

Lip Sync #3 — Janet Jackson’s “The Pleasure Principle”

Tamisha Iman lost to Symone

Lip Sync #4 — Lindsay Lohan’s “Rumors”

Utica Queen lost to Gottmik

Lip Sync #5 — Elle King’s “Ex’s & Oh’s”

Rosé lost to Olivia Lux

Lip Sync #6 — Christina Aguilera’s “Lady Marmalade”

Elliott with 2 Ts and Kahmora Hall lost to Tina Burner