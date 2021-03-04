‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ sneak peek: Kandy Muse describes ‘gut-wrenching feeling’ of non-elimination [WATCH]

When “RuPaul’s Drag Race” returns on Friday, March 5, Kandy Muse will open up about what it meant to nearly be ousted during last week’s non-elimination. “Being in bottom two is one thing,” she tells her fellow queens. “But being told ‘sashay away,’ saying your goodbyes, turning around and seeing the entire cast is the most gut-wrenching feeling ever.” As a refresher, Kandy lost her lip sync to fellow bottom two contestant Symone, but before she could leave the stage, host RuPaul Charles gave her a rare reprieve. Watch Kandy bare her soul in VH1’s sneak peek video above.

In a confessional, Kandy relives the drama of last week’s shocker: “My heart was crushed and my dreams were shattered. I just felt so in that moment like I wanted the world to swallow me.” She readily admits that she “never would have imagined” RuPaul saving her from elimination.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ 13 special episode recap [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Kandy now feels “grateful” at her second chance, revealing she has a “fire” under her to step up her game in all future challenges. “If she can believe in me, I need to believe in myself that I can fight, fight, fight and make it to the very end of this competition,” Kandy proclaims.

Also in the sneak peek video, Tina Burner talks about receiving negative reviews from the judges for the first time and notes how three of the “winner’s circle” girls — Tina, Symone and Kandy — were in the bottom last week. “For us three to be in the bottom together, what the f***?” she wonders aloud. Is the Pork Chop curse officially over?

SEE 30% of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 13’ fans want Symone to win, but which Pork Chop queen comes in 2nd place? [POLL RESULTS]

The following day, the nine remaining queens enter the werk room and learn they’ll be getting into quick punk drag for the week’s mini challenge. Later, Ru tells them the maxi challenge will be the fan-fave Match Game impersonation comp. Cue the shouts and applause.

“It’s a brand new day and all the queens seem to be really happy that I’m still here,” Kandy declares in a confessional, “but I’m sure internally they are over the fact that there are still nine girls. But I don’t give a s*** because I’m ready to prove why I need to make it to the end of this competition.” Do you think Kandy can rebound from last week’s non-elimination?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.