‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ sneak peek: Olivia Lux reacts (a bit too calmly) to queens calling her out on runway [WATCH]

Last week on the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” runway, six different queens named Olivia Lux as the person who should go home. Host RuPaul Charles took that advice under consideration, but ultimately told Olivia’s makeover partner Denali to “sashay away” instead. When the contestants all return to the work room during Friday’s 11th episode, Olivia reacts (a bit too calmly) to the queens naming her. “It’s one of those things where I just don’t take things personally,” declares the 26-year-old queen in VH1’s sneak peek video (watch above). “I moved to New York with that motto. It’s just drag. I know you girls so I know it comes from a place of love.”

Fellow queen Kandy Muse doesn’t quite understand Olivia’s blase attitude toward being called out on the runway. “Olivia is a very sweet girl — I love her to death, that’s my little sister,” Kandy explains in a confessional. “But be the diva you are. There is no way you’re gonna sit here and tell me that after bitches say your name on the main stage, you’re cool, calm and collected. Hell no. No way.”

Kandy’s name was also thrown out as the weakest person, by Denali just before she was eliminated. “When my name was mentioned, it was her really trying to save her own ass from drowning,” Kandy notes. “But it’s scary because you’re like, oh, are the judges taking what the girls are saying into consideration?”

Since the start of this 13th season, Symone has been the odds-on front-runner to take home the crown and scepter in the finale. She currently has 13/5 odds to win the show, ahead of Gottmik in second place (16/5 odds) and Rose in third place (10/3 odds). Symone also topped our recent poll in which we asked “Drag Race” fans to name who they were personally rooting for to win.

On the other end of the spectrum, who do our odds-makers think will be going home on Friday night, March 19? Tina Burner tops our elimination chart at 12/25 odds, followed by Utica Queen (13/2 odds), Olivia (11/1 odds) and Kandy (12/1 odds). This week’s episode is “Pop! Goes The Queens” and the contestants will have to star in fake commercials for soda.

