‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ poll: Who’s your favorite of the remaining Top 6 queens?

Thirteen contestants originally entered the work room hoping to win “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13, but now less than half remain. Of the Top 6 queens, who’s your personal favorite: Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Olivia Lux, Rose, Symone or Utica Queen? Vote in our poll below and then be sure to defend your choice in the comments section. Heads up: we ran a similar poll near the start of the season and Symone came out on top with 30% of the vote. Will she win this time, too?

In terms of challenge wins, no one even comes close to Symone’s record. She has a whopping four victories under her belt so far: “Condragulations,” “RuPaulmark Channel,” “Freaky Friday Queens” and “Pop! Goes The Queens.” That’s double the number as her nearest competitor, making her the obvious front-runner to join the “Drag Race” winners list. Keep in mind that last year’s champ Jaida Essence Hall finished the competition with four wins total, a number Symone will surpass if she claims just one more.

After Symone, there’s a three-way tie for second place as Gottmik, Olivia Lux and Rose all have two challenge victories apiece. Gottmik won “The Bag Ball” and “Snatch Game,” Olivia won “Disco-mentary” and “Bossy Rossy: The RuBoot,” and Rose won “Social Media: The Unverified Rusical” and “Pop! Goes The Queens” (tying with Symone). Of note, Gottmik and Rose are the only ones to not yet appear in the bottom two, something Symone and Olivia can’t claim as they had to lip sync for their lives against Kandy and Denali, respectively.

Fighting from the back of the pack are Utica Queen, whose only victory was a tie with Symone in “Freaky Friday Queens,” and Kandy Muse, who is still looking for her first challenge triumph. In terms of their lip syncs, Utica has had to face off two different times, beating out both Elliott with 2 Ts and Tina Burner. Similarly, Kandy also appeared in the bottom twice, winning her lip sync against Tamisha Iman and then losing to Symone (though host RuPaul Charles kept her anyway).

This week’s 12th episode is “Nice Queens Roast” and the contestants will have to roast each other in classic stand-up comedy fashion. Find out which queens make it into the Final 5 when the episode airs Friday, March 26 at 8/7c on VH1.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ poll: Who’s your favorite of the remaining Top 6 queens? Gottmik Kandy Muse Olivia Lux Rose Symone Utica Queen Created with

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.