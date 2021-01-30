‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ 13 episode 5 recap: The queens secure the ‘bag’ in a three-look ball extravaganza [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Last week on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 13, figure skater Denali took the stage for her second lip sync of the season, this time as a bottom queen and against her Chicago sister Kahmora Hall. In what was one of the most clear cut decisions in “Drag Race” history, Denali vogued the house down and saved herself. Her triumph overshadowed the actual challenge winner of the week, Symone, who earned her second win of the season.

This week, the competition continued with a “Bag Ball Extravaganza,” requiring the queens to prove their creativity to the judges by walking the runway in three different looks inspired by bags.

Below, check out our minute-by-minute "RuPaul's Drag Race" recap of Season 13, Episode 5 to find out what happened on January 29, beginning at 8/7c.

8:02 p.m. – Following the elimination, Kandy Muse word-vomited in ways that rubbed the other girls the wrong way. In saying that the only thing that kept her from winning this week was her look, Tamisha Iman took offense and said that there’s more than just a few girls left that are her competition. She also reiterated that she thought Elliott with 2 Ts should have been in the bottom as a choice to go home, so the enemies were really stacking up for her.

8:05 p.m. – The next day, RuPaul Charles asked the queens to get into quick “baby drag” for the mini challenge. In diapers and bonnets, it was explained that the best baby dancer would be the winner. LaLa Ri’s adult entertainment moves were the most entertaining and so she was named the champion.

8:08 p.m. – In a “Bag Ball Extravaganza,” for the maxi challenge the girls would have to present three looks on the runway in three categories: “Mixed Bag” where the look should be a pun on the word “bag,” “Money Bags” for an opulent boss bitch look, and a third that is a from-scratch creation of a high fashion look made entirely out of bags.

8:16 p.m. – As the girls sorted through their bag materials and imagined what their looks would be, Kandy was concerned with the pressure on her this week to prove that she can create an impressive runway for the judges. Rosé and Elliott were on the other side of the room assessing who their biggest competition might be (seamstress Tina Burner) and Utica Queen was sharing her time by helping LaLa learn how to use the sewing machines. Like Kandy, Symone was stressed out over having no skills to create a garment despite being one of the most liked by the judges so far.

8:26 p.m. – With balls on their mind, Tamisha decided to lead the group in an impromptu ballroom experience so that queens like Utica who had never experienced one could see how it was. Tamisha has truly found a niche among the group as a the mother hen, teaching the younger queens the lessons and experiences she’s had throughout her career.

8:27 p.m. – Ru returned to the werk room to check in with each of the girls as they continued to construct their looks. She stopped by a struggling Symone to make the point she makes every season, that battling off the inner saboteur in the competition is one of the toughest but also most vital.

8:32 p.m. – Before leaving the room, Ru introduced Stuart Vevers with Coach who came on the screen to explain that for the “Money Bags” category they’d each get to walk with a Coach bag as an accessory to their look.

8:38 p.m. – At the mirrors for makeup application, the queens shared their experiences fighting for Black Lives Matter during the nationwide protests in June. They all agreed that the murder of George Floyd and others compelled them to fight for change. LaLa and Symone shared the fear they have just because they’re Black and that any of the murders could be them in any other circumstance. Tamisha and Tina spoke to the aspect of the protests that they loved seeing: finally groups were joining together to fight for much needed change, and stressed that even still Black trans lives are the most vulnerable and must be protected.

8:46 p.m. – On the runway this week, Ru was joined by Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and returning judge Nicole Byer. The first walk of the night was the “Mixed Bag” category. Denali kicked it off as a dummy playing off of airbags, Joey Jay used an IV bag with a sexy nurse outfit, LaLa went with “bag of bones” in a skeleton gown, Elliott went with gift bags as her inspiration, Tamisha walked as an “old bag” elderly woman with a cane, Symone had over exaggerated breasts for fun bags, Olivia Lux looked like a boxer to play off of punching bags, Gottmik was a body in an autopsy for body bags, Rosé was inspired by bagpipes, Tina “brown bagged it” in a paper bag dress, Kandy had a magician look as a “bag of tricks,” and Utica dared to do a poo bag inspired poodle look.

8:57 p.m. – In the second category, “Money Bags,” Denali was inspired by Creulla DeVil, Joey kept it simple in a women’s red business suit, LaLa walked bald in a short ruffled dress, Elliott chose a red structured jacket with a red pencil skirt, Tamisha worked a classy business look in green, Symone had a pink reflective suit for something more futuristic, Olivia included a tie and cape in her executive look, Gottmik had a pinstriped and one-breast out suit, Rosé wore an 80s inspired polka dot suit, Tina wore black and white also in houndstooth with a large hat, Kandy went for “C-E-Ho” with a bra and panties look, and Utica was inspired by Carol Burnett and the film “Chicago” for another retro look.

9:02 p.m. – And in the final walk, “100% Bag Drag,” Denali showed off floral print purses for a Dia de los Muertos look, Joey worked a black and white polka dot dress with a Blond Ambition Tour ponytail wig, LaLa had a super skimpy bag body suit that looked unfinished, Elliott managed to make a pink cowhide suit dress, Tamisha created a fitted silhouette with shiny bags, Symone displayed a two-piece beach inspired look, Olivia looked like a gladiator in green shiny materials into armor, Gottmik showed off her body in a futuristic silver and black look, Rosé created a fembot look with silver ball-shaped purses, Tina constructed a red dress out of a beanbag, Kandy took book bags and made a skirt for a schoolgirl look, and Utica went “campy” with a sleeping bag puffy dress.

9:12 p.m. – Based on the three looks, Ru selected six queens to remain on stage to hear critiques. Michelle told Joey it was nice seeing her in different hairdos rather than the signature buzzcut, but overall they were let down by her fashion choices. They had the same concerns with LaLa, specifically with the look she had to create herself. Nicole wanted to know why she just glued the bags as-is together rather than cutting them up to make it not look like literal bags. With Tamisha they were let down for not pushing any of her looks far enough and instead looking nice, but simple. On top was Gottmik for her high taste level that she incorporated into all three looks, Rosé earned high marks for her tailoring and for providing camp in three completely different concepts, and Utica caused Michelle to eat her own words by finally acknowledging that she’s “upped the fashion” above being just a quirky queen.

9:25 p.m. – After deliberation, Gottmik was declared this week’s winner, leaving Rosé and Utica safe. In the bottom, Tamisha was saved which left Joey and LaLa to battle each other for the chance to stay. They performed to “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX, giving them each ample opportunity to play up the comedy and have fun with a song. LaLa used her time to strip off the bags of her garment to get near-naked while Joey was lost turning the usual tricks. A great moment of the song was when Joey started throwing out cash on the stage and LaLa saw an opportunity to get some laughs by going around the stage picking it up and stuffing it in her dress. Like last week, it was an easy call and Ru sent Joey home.

NEXT WEEK: The queens focus on their dancing skills in a documentary style challenge. Tamisha and Kandy continue to butt heads in the werk room.