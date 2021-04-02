‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ sneak peek: Kandy Muse ‘in this race for real’ now that she’s won a challenge [WATCH]

Now that Kandy Muse has finally won a challenge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13, she believes she’s “in this race for real.” In the sneak peek video for this week’s all-new episode (watch above), Kandy tells her fellow queens, “You don’t understand how happy I am. Listen, the roast is such a ‘Drag Race’ staple, I’m like, oh my God, I won!” Symone still leads the Final 5 with four challenge victories, followed by Gottmik, Olivia Lux and Rosé at two apiece and Kandy in the rear with one. The 13th episode, titled “Henny, I Shrunk the Drag Queens,” airs Friday, April 2 on VH1.

Kandy prevailed in the “Nice Queens Roast” stand-up challenge, which required the contestants to roast former Miss Conventionalities Heidi N Closet, Nina West and Valentina. Kandy took a big risk by choosing to open the comedy show, as she set the stage for what was to come. However, her decision paid off handsomely as RuPaul Charles named her the winner of the challenge. Utica Queen and Symone ended up in the bottom two, with Utica being eliminated.

“The gag is, I don’t even think Aja and Dahlia won a challenge on their season either, so I’m over the moon,” Kandy added, referring to her drag family members. Later in a confessional, the 25-year-old New York queen stated, “I feel like I am in this race for real and I am ready to fight to the end.”

Don’t forget, Kandy has been on the chopping block twice this season, winning her lip sync against Tamisha Iman (who went home) and losing against Symone (but she was saved). The only other remaining queen to lip lync for her life twice is Symone, who last week sent home Utica after they both did poorly in the roast.

In our recent poll that asked “Drag Race” fans to name their favorite queen among the Top 6, Rosé came out on top with 38% of the vote. Symone was second with 31%, followed by Gottmik with 17%, Utica with 9%, Kandy with 3% and Olivia with 2%. Who has what it takes to join the show’s coveted winner’s list? Sound off down in the comments section.

