‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ sneak peek: Symone wonders if ‘two of us go home’ during Final 4 episode [WATCH]

The Final 4 contestants on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” have officially been named: Symone, Rosé, Gottmik and Kandy Muse. But how many of them will make it to the finale? That’s still TBD. During the sneak peek video for Friday’s penultimate episode (watch above), the queens wonder if the reality TV show might have another twist in store for them. “We were gagged at the beginning, so they might gag us at the end,” notes Symone. The 14th episode, titled “Gettin’ Lucky,” airs Friday, April 9 on VH1.

In a private confessional, Symone states, “It could be that one of us goes home [this week], it could be that two of us go home, it could be that none of us go home. We don’t know. But all of us want to be in the grand finale.” Beginning with the ninth season, the final episode has featured four queens battling for the crown, but last season went back to three finalists when Sherry Pie was disqualified just before the end.

“We want to f***ing fight. We want that g**d*** crown,” Symone told her fellow queens in the work room.

The others all agreed, with Gottmik chiming in, “Oh, we’re fighting” to win Season 13.

Rosé even went a step further, saying privately, “As much as I love these bitches, athletes don’t go to the Olympics to make friendship bracelets. I am ready to take these bitches down.”

Before de-glamming for the night, the Final 4 also rehash their challenge win totals so far in the competition. Symone is still out front with four (“Condragulations,” “RuPaulmark Channel,” “Freaky Friday Queens” and “Pop! Goes The Queens”), followed by Rosé with three (“Social Media: The Unverified Rusical,” “Pop! Goes The Queens” and “Henny, I Shrunk The Drag Queens”), Gottmik with two (“The Bag Ball” and “Snatch Game”) and Kandy with one (“Nice Queens Roast”).

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

