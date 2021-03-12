‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ sneak peek: Symone says powerful runway look was a reminder ‘people are still dying’ [WATCH]

Last week on the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” runway, Symone dropped jaws by wearing a pure white gown with red bullet holes in the back. The words “Say Their Names” was written on the back of her fascinator, a reference to the many Black lives that have been lost too soon. “I really wanted to somehow bring a message to the runway that people are still dying and things are still happening,” Symone explains in the sneak peek video for Episode 10 (watch above). “I wanted to be unapologetically Black. I wanted to inspire little gay Reggies out there, or little gay Reginas. I wanted to make sure that they knew that there was a beacon out there and it is okay.”

Even though Symone wasn’t named the winner for that week, host RuPaul Charles still singled her out and thanked her for standing up for people like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Instead, Gottmik ended up claiming victory thanks to a combination of her Paris Hilton impersonation in “The Snatch Game” challenge and her punk-inspired runway look.

In the preview trailer, Symone talks even more about the importance of speaking up. “I’m not just this Black queen who’s pretty and who can put on a beautiful thing,” she proclaims in a private confessional. “I also have something to say and my drag in and of itself is activism. If I have the chance and the privilege and the honor to spread awareness about what happens to Black people on a daily basis, then that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Since the start of this 13th season, Symone has been the odds-on front-runner to take home the crown and scepter in the finale. She currently has 53/20 odds to win the show, ahead of Gottmik in second place (31/10 odds) and Rose in third place (10/3 odds). Symone also topped our recent poll in which we asked “Drag Race” fans to name who they were personally rooting for to win.

On the other end of the spectrum, who do our odds-makers think will be going home on Friday night, March 12? Denali tops our elimination chart at 47/50 odds, followed by Utica Queen (39/10 odds), Tina Burner (5/1 odds) and Kandy Muse (14/1 odds). This week’s episode is “Freaky Friday Queens” and the contestants will have to make-over each other from head to toe.

