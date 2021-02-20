‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Top 9: Who are you rooting for to win Season 13? [POLL]

After the eighth episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13, the number of queens hoping to win the crown is still stuck at nine. That’s right, nobody was sent home this week. LaLa Ri was the last person to be eliminated, joining this trio of contestants no longer in the competition: Kahmora Hall, Joey Jay and Tamisha Iman. Of the remaining Top 9 queens, who are YOU personally rooting for to be told “you’re a winner, baby” by host RuPaul Charles? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

THE A-TEAM

Back in week one, Ru divided the girls into two groups based on whether they won (the A-Team) or lost (the Pork Chops) their initial lip sync match-ups. The remaining five A-Team champs still in the competition are Symone, Gottmik, Olivia Lux, Tina Burner and Kandy Muse. LaLa is so far the only one from this group to be sent packing, with her elimination seemingly breaking the Pork Chop curse.

Tied at two maxi challenges victories apiece are Symone (“Condragulations” and “RuPaulmark Channel”) and Olivia (“Disco-mentary” and “Bossy Rossy: The RuBoot”), with Gottmik winning one (“The Bag Ball”). Tina has yet to dominate a challenge, but at least she hasn’t appeared yet in the bottom two … unlike Kandy who’s been there twice now. In the eighth episode Kandy was on her way out the door after losing the lip sync to Symone, but Ru gave her a shocking last-second reprieve just before she left the stage.

THE PORK CHOPS

Representing the Pork Chop Lounge (those that lost their lip syncs in the premiere episode) are these four remaining hopefuls: Rose, Denali, Utica Queen and Elliot with 2 Ts. Of this group, Rose and Denali are the strongest as they’ve prevailed in maxi challenges. Rose was the shining star in this week’s “Social Media: The Unverified Rusical” while Denali pulled off a win in “Phenomenon.”

Utica had two bad weeks recently where she received low marks, but she has yet to fight for her life in a lip sync. Comparatively, Denali and Elliott were both up for elimination at one point, but were able to out-lip-sync their partners (Kahmora Hall and LaLa Ri, resectively) to stay in the competition. Are you rooting for one of these underdogs to win the show, or do you hope an A-Team member will prevail?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.