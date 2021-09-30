‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ 3 episode 2 recap: It’s all balls, bikes and babies as the queens get fit in ‘Dragoton’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” is back and after an iconic second season, the queens of season 3 are pulling out all the stops to live up to their predecessors. In last week’s premiere, River Medway left host RuPaul Charles in stitches as she shimmied down the runway with a traffic cone on her head pretending to be a famous pointing statue from her hometown Medway. Ru didn’t select River as one of the top queens of the week though–instead hailing fashion darling Krystal Versace and the first AFAB queen in series history Victoria Scone as the best of the bunch. Krystal beat Victoria in a first ever top 2 showdown lip sync, followed by a traditional LSFYL between the bottom 2 that resulted in Elektra Fence sending Anubis home.

On today’s second episode, the 11 remaining queens serve body-ody-ody as instructors in Ru’s latest business venture, Dragoton, a virtual fitness company. Read below for our recap of episode 2 to find out which queens master their physicality and who can’t keep up in ‘Dragoton’:

When the queens returned to the Werk Room after the elimination of Anubis, Victoria was missing. According to the girls, she was seeing a medical professional after a possible knee injury during her performance against Krystal. That didn’t stop them from applauding both Krystal and Elektra on their lip sync wins. Everyone was highly impressed with Elektra’s performance in particular, claiming that they all should be afraid to face her head-to-head. It wasn’t long before Victoria returned, explaining that there’s slight swelling but that she expects to be fully functional soon and is not worried about how she’ll fare going forward.

The next morning Ru arrived to set the stage for the next maxi challenge, but first a mini challenge! In Rupermarket Sweeps, Ru asked last week’s winner Krystal to go through a small market to find special priced coupons and then assign one to each of the other queens. She gave the “star buy” to her biggest competition, Victoria. She gave “bargain bin” to the queen with the trashiest taste, River. She gave the “hot deal” to the trade of the season, Ella Vaday. She gave the “out of date” to the most irrelevant queen, Veronica Green. And she gave the “bogof” to the queen she thinks will be eliminated next, Elektra.

Leaving Krystal’s shade behind, Ru explained that for this week’s maxi challenge the girls would work in three teams as instructors in his new online fitness concept, Dragoton. Ru selected the teams for them: Choriza May, Vanity Milan and Elektra on team Ride or Dies as spin class instructors; Krystal, River, Veronica and Kitty Scott-Claus on team on team Ball Busters using exercise balls; and Charity Kase, Victoria, Scarlett Harlett and Ella on team Babycizers as moms working out with babies.

As the teams settled in and started building out their concepts, team Ball Busters was confident that their core individualities would play to their advantage in this challenge, but Krystal was honest about her status as the weak link in the group because of her lack of experience with choreography. On team Babycizers Charity and Scarlett were also slightly worried about not being trained dancers while Victoria was obviously concerned with her knee. Choriza explained to her two teammates that she is committed to living up to the dance abilities of Vanity and Elektra by trying her best to keep pace with them. The need of strong dancing skills came up again in all the groups when Ru returned to check-in with them. Ru added to the stress by bringing up that personality and looks would also be factored in to the judges’ reviews.

Next the groups hit the stage for a choreo session with Oti Mabuse, a professional dancer on British series “Strictly Come Dancing.” Oti explained that in this challenge dancing ability matters less than that each girl “brings herself” to the performance of the sporty moves. On the stationary bikes, Choriza struggled picking up on timing and Elektra found the working out part strenuous. Ella was the clear strong link in Babycizers rehearsal, as the other three failed to coordinate their bodies properly to the moves. The balls were cumbersome props for Ball Busters so Oti asked that they just focus on working as a group.

The next day was elimination day and Victoria’s knee had swollen to the point that she couldn’t stand on it. Still she was determined to compete and find a way to make it work in the challenge. While applying makeup, Victoria and Krystal had a heart to heart where Krystal apologized for her negative comment about Victoria’s size. Victoria opened up about her struggles with weight throughout her life, having been both larger and smaller than she is now and suffering through eating disorders brought on largely by the pressure of being a dancer. The rejection that Victoria faced in the dance and theater industry because of her body is what propelled her in the direction of drag, which she explained welcomed her because no one in drag tells you what you need to look like. The conversation led to a very open (seriously, across the whole Werk Room) conversation about body issues where Elektra spoke about her freckles and Vanity spoke about being dark and the pressure of representing her culture as the only Black queen this season. It was a beautiful moment of bonding among the entire cast that doesn’t always happen, especially not this early in the season.

On the main stage, Ru was joined by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Oti. Before the “Red Carpet Showstoppers” runway, the queens performed their fitness routines live in front of the panel as a larger group performance. It began with each queen introducing their instructor personality with a jolt of adrenaline and anger atypical of each of them. In the Ride or Dies breakout, Choriza seemed to overcome her dancing inabilities by emphasizing her personality, as was the entire grunting team of Ball Busters. When it came to the Babycizers, Victoria stood out like a sore thumb remaining on her stool while the other three jazz-danced through the routine.

First to walk the runway was Choriza in a polka dot gown and crown, followed by Elektra in a simple silver hooded dress, Vanity in a sheer lavender hip-hugging gown, Kitty in a Marilyn-inspired pink dress, and Krystal in an emerald green bodysuit gown. River came out in a purple bodysuit gown of her own, Veronica wore bright yellow ruffles, and Charity was decked out in an orange 1920s look. Ella arrived in a glamorous peach gown, Scarlett kept it in the family name with a red dress, and Victoria managed to walk in a red gown despite her injury.

For the critiques, Ru clarified that despite performing in teams they’d be judged individually. Choriza, River, Ella, Scarlett, and Victoria were all declared safe, leaving the other six on stage to hear from the judges. Michelle told Elektra that they learned last week she’s a great dancer, but that this week she was on overdrive and so she took over with her hyper-movement. Michelle also said that her dress is cut so poorly that her body gets lost in it and Alan asked why she came dressed as a wizard. Vanity took a hit in the challenge for an overbearing wig and then again for the small wig on the runway. Ru asked Vanity why it seems like she’s flying under the radar. Kitty was the first to receive positive feedback. She was acclaimed for her high energy and showing something completely different with the glamour on the runway. Krystal was on top again for her overall sex appeal and how well she incorporates that into everything she does. Oti even told her that she had the biggest journey of all the queens and achieved what she should have. Veronica was told the challenge was right up her alley and that she remained a professional in helping her teammates be the best they could be. Michelle and Ru told Charity that her palette on the runway is beautiful, but it wasn’t big enough and Alan didn’t think it was appropriately red carpet.

Backstage Ella was vocal about her disappointment over not placing in the top after working so hard in a challenge she thought was made for her. She seemed to think that her group brought her down, serving in direct opposition to Choriza who said everyone thought would be in the bottom but she managed to defy that low expectation. When the tops and bottoms rejoined them, everyone was surprised to see that the two dancers Elektra and Vanity were in the bottom while Krystal and Kitty scored on top.

After further deliberation, Ru delivered this week’s results. The challenge winner was Krystal for a second week in a row! That left Veronica and Kitty safe at the top and the other three vulnerable for elimination. Ru placed Elektra and Vanity as the bottom two, and asked Charity to join the other girls safely at the back of the stage. In their lip sync to M People’s “Moving On Up” the two dancing queens were set for the ultimate showdown. From the start Elektra seemed already defeated while Vanity committed immediately to building a series of compelling movements. Eventually Elektra found her energy and started turning tricks all over stage, but by that time Vanity had already won over the panel with her charisma. Elektra’s last second leap-split off the stage did not save her from receiving the dreaded “sashay away” to leave the competition.

But before Ru could send the queens back to the competition, she had some bad news to deliver to Victoria. Because of her knee injury, Ru asked that she see a medical professional the next morning for a final decision about whether or not it’s safe for her to continue in the competition.

NEXT WEEK: The girls hit the outdoors for an unconventional materials design challenge using camping equipment.

