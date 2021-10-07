‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ 3 episode 3 recap: Winter is coming so snuggle up with the queens in the ‘Great Outdoors’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” is back and the queens of season 3 have all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve or talent you could ask for. In last week’s second episode, Krystal Versace reigned supreme once again, going two for two in wins so far as the top performer in a “Dragoton” musical and dance challenge. Sadly, Elektra Fence also went two for two, falling into the bottom in back to back weeks and ultimately being sent home by her good friend Vanity Milan in the lip sync.

On today’s third episode, the remaining queens snuggle up on the runway in freshly-made garments constructed from sleeping bags and blankets in a dreaded unconventional materials sewing challenge. Read below for our recap of episode 3 to find out which queen winter came for in ‘Great Outdoors’:

At the end of last week’s episode, RuPaul Charles asked Victoria Scone to exit the stage and see a medical professional about her knee injury. The request put Victoria’s spot in the competition in jeopardy and so when the queens retired backstage to decompress after the elimination, no one knew what to expect. Victoria explained that her knee is in pain, but acknowledged that being able to prove the validity of her drag has been worth it already.

The next morning, Ru arrived as always to deliver the good news about this week’s challenge. However, this time bad news had to come first. Ru disclosed that based on her medical evaluation, Victoria was not cleared to return and thus would not be joining them in the rest of the competition. The news was greeted with sadness by the entire cast, but Ru suggested that it probably won’t be last we see of Victoria–commit her to season 4? Yes please.

In the spirit of the show going on, Ru presented the latest mini challenge. This week he asked the queens to present a live “butch drag” profile for the new social media app for findhr. Costumed as straight men, the queens described themselves in profile terms using gags like fake bulges, vulgar expressions, and suspiciously high-pitched voices. The performance that Ru enjoyed the most was Scarlett Harlett‘s angry man energy and so she was declared the winner.

With a clear frontrunner already in their ranks, the queens were eager for a new challenge that would hopefully show that there’s something Krystal can’t do. Perhaps that thing is garment construction? Ru explained that for this week’s maxi challenge they’d be donning two “campy” looks on the runway: one in a “Happy Camper” category that is a fun drag look for walking in nature and a second in a “Campfire Couture” category that they make on site using the unconventional materials associated with outdoor camping. As the mini challenge winner, Scarlett got a 15 second head start in claiming materials for her couture construction.

As the queens began planning their new looks we got a clearer sense of what they had to work with. There were picnic tablecloths, sleeping bags, tents, umbrellas, pads and fake plants. The main concern in the Werk Room was the division between the girls who can sew and the ones who had no clue how to make clothes. To help set some of them on a safe course, Ru came back with Raven for a check-in with each queen. Kitty Scott-Claus, Ella Vaday and Vanity were all open about their lack of experience making clothes. Charity Kase said that this challenge is right up her alley as an avid festival camper and a strong seamstress. But with Emmy winner Raven on deck, the queens also took the opportunity to get some makeup tips while they could, gaining some advice on nose contouring, minimizing grease and how to reduce squareness in their bone structure.

As the strongest in the room, Charity, River Medway and Veronica Green became hot spots for advice from the other girls. Krystal came to River, but River was concerned on using her time for herself rather than giving too much help to anyone. While helping Kitty, Charity opened up about a night from her past where she was taken advantage of and contracted multiple STIs including HIV. She took the opportunity to discuss the stigma of being HIV positive and how it’s negatively impacted her ability to escape feelings of loneliness and be in a healthy relationship. As we often hear with drag queens, Charity said that finding drag was a way of finding vulnerability and excitement again after a very dark period in her life.

The next day the queens had only a short amount of time to finish their looks and prepare for the runway presentation. It was immediately clear that River and Veronica might be in trouble despite being two of the strongest sewers. River was unhappy with her look from the previous day and so had started a completely new one later in the day. Having helped so many other queens on their own looks, Veronica fell behind schedule on her own which was originally an overambitious idea to begin with. Having used up a ton of Veronica’s advice, Krystal seemed to be in good shape even though Scarlett and Kitty thought it looked like a human bacteria.

On the main stage, Ru was joined by Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and this week’s guest judge Nicola Coughlan. The first category was “Happy Campers in the Great Outdoors” with Krystal opening in a pristine green scout girl look. She was followed by Kitty in a gray scout girl look with binoculars, River in a dress made out of a map and mosquito net, Charity as a horror-inspired white rabbit with a bloody axe, Choriza May in a Dora the Explorer inspired blue costume, Scarlett in an all black arrow-shooting Hunger Games themed look, Vanity in an oversized blue cape and a pink jumpsuit, Ella as a Tarzan’s Jane butterfly catcher, and Veronica as a festival goer who partied too hard the night before.

In the second category “Campfire Couture,” Krystal walked first in her plaid and pointy construction made out of mostly blankets, then Kitty in a futuristic short dress made from a rose gold sleeping bag, River as a “trolley dolly” made from a red patterned blanket, Charity in an ass-out corset made from a yellow tablecloth, Choriza in a tightly-fit red dress made from a blanket spray-painted with black hearts, Scarlett in a tartan print gown made from a blanket, Vanity in a corset dress with ropes glued to the bust, Ella in a mini and large yellow coat made from blankets, and Veronica in a “dark butterfly” look made from rainbow colored fabrics and kites for wings.

Based on their two looks, Ru declared the names of the safe queens: Kitty, River, and Charity. The remaining six were left to hear critiques from the judges as the tops and bottoms of the week. Krystal was once again called “brilliant” for embodying her characters and for looking stunning on the runway, but Graham urged her to surprise rather than remain on par. Choriza’s Dora look confused the judges because it was actually supposed to be a rock climber and they were also disappointed with her second look because it wasn’t as creative as the rest of the girls. Michelle thought that Scarlett was too cosplay in her first look, but all the judges agreed that her second look was incredible and elegant. Graham and Michelle disagreed about Vanity’s first look, but everyone pretty much liked the orange rope look despite poor construction and something to desire from her makeup. Nicola really liked Ella’s first look and while Michelle really liked both of them she thinks that she lacks clarity on who Ella is as a queen. Veronica took the biggest hits for both of her looks because the stories being told by them were unclear and the second look was especially distracting in the oversizing of it. Graham asked her why such a joyous concept of a butterfly should appear so dark and so Veronica explained that she had a dark year of depression and she wanted to inspire people by showing that you can escape that.

Backstage, the safe queens were happy to be, well, safe, but were equally surprised that Charity was not among the top in contention for the win. Sure enough, Charity was not ready to hear that Krystal got so much praise and asked her straight up if she thinks she deserves another win considering how much help she got from other queens. That wasn’t the only shade thrown though–Vanity was not shy about saying that she made something couture while Scarlett designed a look that could be “bought off the rack.”

After further deliberation with the other judges, Ru announced this week’s winner to be Scarlett. That left Krystal just shy of a third straight win for herself and Ella with her first top placement so far. In the bottom three, Choriza was the one to join Krystal and Ella as safe, leaving Vanity and Veronica to lip sync for their life. They battled to the bouncy track “I’ve Got the Music in Me” by The Kiki Dee Band. Vanity got off to a strong start with splits and a physically emotive performance while Veronica fell behind and then made the poor decision of performing literally behind Vanity for too much of the song. Both out of breath from giving it their all, Ru chose to keep Vanity once again, meaning that Veronica made another early exit from the competition.

NEXT WEEK: The queens form two pop music girl groups with guest judge Baby Spice!

You can catch RPDR UK each Thursday at 11am PT / 2pm ET on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on BBC3 in the UK.

