‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ 3 episode 4 recap: Which queen makes their big drag exit in ‘Big Drag Energy’?

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” is back and the queens of season 3 have all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve or talent you could ask for. In last week’s third episode, Veronica Green made an earlier-than-anticipated exit from the competition once again. After devoting all her time helping her peers during a camping couture design challenge, Veronica’s own creation was too much of a mess to impress the judges. She lost in a lip sync against Vanity Milan, who fell in the bottom two for the second straight week, while Scarlett Harlett was able to break Krystal Versace‘s two-week winning streak with a win of her own.

On Thursday’s fourth episode, the queens form two girl groups to test whether a “top pop” or “power bottom” mix of a new song has more big drag energy, all in front of living legend Baby Spice. Read below for our recap of episode 4 to find out whose BDE leads to their big drag elimination in “Big Drag Energy”:

All the girls were surprised to see Veronica go home so early, but they also agreed that Vanity deserved another win in the lip sync and making her a threat to stand up to in the bottom. Choriza May didn’t mean to offend Vanity, but she did say that she was shocked that she was able to send someone as strong as Veronica. Vanity countered by saying that she’s ready to see Choriza and River Medway go head to head in the next lip sync. For herself, Vanity was determined to not fall in the bottom again, realizing that the game is more about winning in the end and not winning lip syncs.

The next day RuPaul Charles arrived to emphasize “pop” as a way of getting to the top. That was a way of setting them up for the next maxi challenge, forming two girl groups to record and perform the same song, “BDE,” which stands for “Big Drag Energy.” Ru gave Scarlett and Vanity the role of team captains this week and offered them the opportunity to choose their own teams. Scarlett chose Kitty Scott-Claus, Charity Kase, and Krystal and Vanity chose Ella Vaday, River, and was left with Choriza. In a twist, the song would be mixed into two versions, one uptempo and one as a mid-tempo power ballad, and they’d all have to write their own verse for the song.

As last week’s winner, Scarlett got to listen to arrangements of both versions and choose which of the genres the groups would perform. By no surprise, Scarlett chose the upbeat version of the song, leaving Vanity’s team with the ballad and feeling like they got the “short end of the stick.” Vanity wasn’t too upset though because she believed that as the underdogs they’d be more than capable of overcoming the hurdle and winning the challenge.

While planning in the Werk Room, the queens were greeted by Steps member H, Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans and Faye Tozer for a little music mentoring moment–H and Claire would assist in the recording session and Lee and Faye would work with the groups on their choreography.

Named The Slice Girls, Scarlett’s group was first in the studio. Kitty, a member of two girl groups of her own already, led the way for the squad, but Charity’s witchy character and Krystal’s lack of vocal finesse proved to be stumbling blocks. Despite her musical theater training, Ella wasn’t as strong for Vanity’s group Pick’n’Mix as they expected, but the beautiful messages in the lyrics of Vanity and River, and the energy of Choriza’s restored all their confidence.

As in the studio, The Slice Girls were not gelling during their choreo rehearsal session. Faye stressed that if they do anything wrong it’s important to not show the audience that you’re doing it wrong. Kitty was attempting to teach the choreo to her peers, but none of them were picking it up easily and so it was clear that they had a lot of work ahead of them. For Pick’n’Mix, Faye said that the importance of ballad choreo is to do what you can to not leave the audience bored. The problem with this group was that no one wanted to lead, but somehow they managed to work well together without overcomplicating anything in order to give each of them the chance to meet the expectation.

While they assembled their girl group looks and painted their faces, Ella and River discussed how important it is that their lyrics touch on real subjects that can touch people. River’s focuses on her mother, who died the day after she got the call to join the show. For River the show is a way of living life knowing that it can be cut short at any moment.

This week, Ru was joined on the main stage by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and very special guest judge Emma Bunton. Up first was The Slice Girls with the “top pop mix” of “BDE.” It was clear on the judges’ faces that the girls singing about “big drag energy” on a fast mix was not correlating to what can only be described as low energy movement. When Scarlett came up third with her verse and was incapable of lip syncing her own lyrics she completely fell off and from there the performance was a total drag of forgotten words and missed marks in choreo. The “power bottom mix” of “BDE” from Pick’n’Mix was much slower, yes, but the smiles that spread across the judges’ faces were complimentary of the authenticity of the group’s lyrics and their ability to inhabit the proper mood of their track.

Before hearing critiques, the queens walked in the “Night of 1000 Spice Girls” runway category. Krystal opened in a baby blue fur coat and pigtails as Baby Spice, Charity followed in a full leopard suit as Scary Spice, Kitty went with a Baby Spice reunion tour white dress, and Scarlett also wore leopard as another version of Scary Spice. Ella was the first to walk as Sporty Spice in red, white and blue, River went all red in a Ginger Spice shorts and tank look, Vanity was the third in an animal print and rhinestones as Scary Spice, and Choriza closed Ginger in a British flag cape and bodysuit as Ginger Spice.

Based on their girl group performances and Spice Girl runway looks, Ru declared that Pick’n’Mix were the winners of the week, all in equal parts! She told them it was fun to watch and Emma said her favorite part was the “uh uh” move they nailed. That left The Slice Girls on stage as the bottom four to hear full critiques. Emma told Krystal that she couldn’t take her eyes off her, but Michelle wished that her lyrics went a little deeper than just her fears. But as far as her runway look, Krystal was still one of the panel’s faves. Michelle was confused why Charity was the only one wearing blue, but Alan saw humor in that decision. While they all liked her runway look for what it was, it didn’t necessarily scream Scary Spice and Ru said that Charity’s performance in the group may have stood out for the wrong reasons. The judges thought that Kitty found the joy in her performance and they loved that, and her runway look felt really special to Emma because it’s one of her personal favorites. When it came to Scarlett, Michelle called her out immediately for looking like she was giving in to defeat and Alan pointed out that he saw her roll her eyes on stage. Overall, the judges weren’t too harsh on Scarlett except for pleading with her to not let her own disappointment show.

Back stage, the girls of Pick’n’Mix were proud of their accomplishment, especially considering they were made to feel like the underdogs while the “cool girls” and previous challenge winners were now all facing the possibility of elimination. When The Slice Girls joined them after critiques, Charity and Scarlett believed that they’d be the ones lip syncing. River thought that Charity was being too hard on herself and Ella found it readily apparent that Scarlett’s confidence had taken a nosedive.

After further discussion among the judges, Ru gave Krystal and Kitty a pass this week, leaving Scarlett and Charity to fend for themselves in the bottom two. Appropriately for this week, the queens battled to “Who Do You Think You Are” by Spice Girls. Charity’s full cat costume gave her the perfect props to play out the fun song while Scarlett was left to deliver a more traditional performance. At one point Scarlett started focusing all her attention on Charity by waving a tissue at her, serving only to underscore that Charity was stealing the entire spotlight. Needless to say, Ru’s choice should have been easy, but considering Scarlett was coming off of a win last week, she decided to give them both a shantay! Well, it’s probably also to make up for the unexpected early exit of Victoria, right?

NEXT WEEK: The queens “promote and personalize” the new drag product, Draglexa, and Ru warns them that “Drag Race is about to get real.”

You can catch RPDR UK each Thursday at 11am PT / 2pm ET on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on BBC3 in the UK.

