‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ 3 preview: Meet 11 new queens plus the return of Veronica Green [WATCH]

Summer may be over, but it’s time to go back to the isles with the return of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.” Series 3 of the spin-off kicks off September 23 on WOW Presents Plus and features 11 new queens and the return of one other. RuPaul Charles is back as host with Michelle Visage on the panel as a series judge and an array of British icons and celebs set to serve as guest judges along the way. Watch the “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Series 3 preview of the competitors above.

As you will see, top-lining the cast of 12 queens is Veronica Green. She took up that open invitation from Ru after she tested positive for COVID-19 during series 2. You’ll remember that the filming for series 2 was already well underway when the pandemic began and the U.K. went into lockdown, forcing production to halt and the season to go on a 7-month hiatus. It was during this time that Veronica tested positive and had to exit the competition prematurely.

At 35, Veronica is the oldest queen competing this season, but there are two others also in their 30s: Ella Vaday (32) and Choriza May (30). The youngest competitors this time around are Krystal Versace and Anubis. At the age of 19 they are among the youngest ever to compete in series history—Scaredy Kat from Drag Race UK season 1 was also 19 and Morrigan from Drag Race Thailand season 1 was 18. The youngest winner ever is still Tyra Sanchez from US season 2 who was crowned at the age of 21.

Then there’s Victoria Scone who becomes the first ever cisgender female to compete in franchise history. She also stands out as the only Welsh queen this season—all others call a locale in England their hometown.

The only two queens hailing from London this season are Scarlett Harlett of East London and Vanity Milan of South London. The cast is rounded out by Charity Kase from Preston, Elektra Fence from Burnley, Kitty Scott-Claus from Birmingham, and River Medway from, well, Medway.

Based on their self-introductions in the “Meet the Queens” video, we have our eyes on several of the girls. Charity and Anubis are serving the eccentric drag elements of queens like Crystal Methyd and Yvie Oddly while Choriza is giving us major Kandy Muse vibes. We’re also eager for Vanity to show how she’s gone from “0 to 100” in just a year of doing drag. And if you thought Drag Race España’s Sagittaria was a clone of Aquaria then you’ll be surprised by Krystal who is a dead ringer as both of them combined. It’ll also be worth it to see how much Veronica’s drag has improved since she looks like she’s gained a ton of confidence since her time on season 2.

Which queens are you most excited for this season? Sound off in the comments and then follow along all season with our weekly recaps. You can catch RPDR UK each Thursday at 11am PT / 2pm ET on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its airing on BBCiPlayer in the UK.

