‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ leads MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted winners, but there was also love for BTS and ‘Bachelorette’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” sashayed away with the most prizes at the first ever MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted ceremony, which was spun off this year from the cable network’s long-running fan-voted kudos. Check out the complete list of golden popcorn winners here.

“Drag Race” won all three of its nominations: Best Competition Series, Best Reality Cast, and Best Host for the inimitable RuPaul Charles. The only categories that didn’t go to the “Drag Race” extended universe were Best Fight (“Untucked” queens Kandy Muse and Tamisha Iman lost to a dust-up between the Kardashian sisters) and Best International Reality Series (the UK edition of “Drag” was bested by “Love Island”).

Elsewhere, the longtime MTV reality faves from “Jersey Shore” prevailed twice. First they claimed the honorary MTV Reality Royalty Award for lifetime of drinking and partying achievement. But at the end of the night they were also awarded Best Docu-Reality Show for their revived “Family Vacation” series that has aired since 2018.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” won Best Talk/Topical Show, which isn’t the first victory for the series. Trevor Noah previously won Best Host in 2017, which was the first year the MTV Movie Awards started recognizing TV. Meanwhile, “The Bachelorette” claimed Best Dating Show in the first win for Bachelor Nation following a pair of nominations for “The Bachelor” in 2017 and 2019. So I guess the lesson is, never send an eligible man to do an eligible woman’s job.

Unsurprisingly, BTS took home Best Music Documentary for “Break the Silence: The Movie.” They overtook other artists with passionate fan bases including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish. As usual, it’s tough to beat the BTS Army.

PREDICTthe Emmy nominees until July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?