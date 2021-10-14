Ruth Pointer (‘The Masked Singer’ Cupcake) unmasked interview: ‘There were supposed to be two cupcakes’

A Grammy-winning superstar was revealed on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” when Cupcake was eliminated and Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters was unmasked. The diva’s performance of “Finesse” by Bruno Mars got the audience grooving but wasn’t enough to stop her Group B competitors from outshining her.

Ruth had not planned on joining the competition as a soloist and admitted her sister, Anita Pointer, was originally planning to sing alongside her. “There were supposed to be two Cupcakes,” Ruth said during her unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “Anita is having some health issues that we couldn’t avoid so I ended up doing it by myself.” In a message to her sister, Ruth added, “Sweetheart, I did what I came to do. I love you and can’t wait to get home and support you.”

Although none of the panelists earned any points towards the Golden Ear trophy, Nicole Scherzinger was eventually able to pin Ruth as the Cupcake even though her first impression guess was Roberta Flack. Ken Jeong initially thought the singing dessert was Angela Bassett but then changed his mind to Tina Turner. Both Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke wrote down RuPaul Charles as their first impression guesses, but Jenny ultimately landed on Grace Jones while Robin guessed Leslie Jones.

Nicole was the only panelist to figure out the Cupcake’s true identity, but there were plenty of hints in her clue packages directing the panel towards Ruth. The needle in Cupcake’s package was a clue to Ruth’s last name, “Pointer.” The jump rope was a clue to the Pointer Sisters song, “Jump (For My Love).” Cupcake’s on-stage mention of “double trouble” was a clue to Ruth’s twin children, Conor and Ali.

Ruth was the second performer eliminated from Group B and the sixth overall. Her exit was preceded by Dwight Howard as Octopus, Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature, Toni Braxton as Pufferfish, Tyga as Dalmation and Larry the Cable Guy as Baby. The contestants advancing from Group B are Banana Split, Caterpillar, Mallard and Queen of Hearts. “The Masked Singer” will continue on Wednesday, October 20 when the “Group A” celebrities take the stage and another wildcard enters the game. “Call Me Kat” star Leslie Jordan will join the panelists’ desk as a guest.

