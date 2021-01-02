Sacha Baron Cohen will stand alone in Golden Globe history if he wins again with ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

Sacha Baron Cohen is comfortably in front in our Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor Golden Globe odds for his “Borat” follow-up “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.” Very nice indeed. Even nicer: If he prevails, he’ll make some Golden Globe history.

A victory would mark Baron Cohen’s second in the category, following his win for the original “Borat,” which came out in 2006. He wouldn’t be the first to win the category twice, but he’d be the first to have multiple wins in the category for playing the same character.

It’s not surprising no one’s pulled off this feat yet since most films don’t have sequels and even fewer sequels are singled out for awards love. Robert Downey Jr. nabbed the Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor statuette for “Sherlock Holmes” (2009), but he wasn’t even nominated for the sequel “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” (2011). Similarly, Ryan Reynolds was nominated for “Deadpool” (2016), but was snubbed for “Deadpool 2” (2018). Johnny Depp was the last to be nominated twice in this category for the same character, getting shortlisted for his turn as Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003) and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” (2006), losing the latter to Baron Cohen.

Baron Cohen would be the fifth actor to win this award twice. The other four — Michael Caine, Danny Kaye, Dudley Moore and Jack Nicholson — all won for two separate roles. Jack Lemmon and Robin Williams are three-time winners in the category — all for different roles as well.

Shot in secret, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” finds Borat Sagdiyev (Baron Cohen), Kazakhstan’s most famous gonzo journalist, bringing his 15-year-old daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) to the U.S. to offer her up as a bride to Vice President Mike Pence. The movie received good reviews, including for breakout Bakalova, but its forever legacy will be catching Rudy Giuliani red-handed with Tutar, who was impersonating a journalist, as Borat bursts into the hotel room shouting that Tutar is “too old for you!”

With the comedy categories wide open this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association might just default to an old favorite who is seeking a nomination for the third in a row, following his bids for “Who Is America?” and “The Spy” — the latter of which gave us Baron Cohen’s amazing Mark Zuckerberg burn while he was presenting a “Jojo Rabbit” package. Baron Cohen is also aided by “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” for which he is in third place in our supporting actor odds.

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”) is in No. 2 in our comedy/musical actor predictions, followed by Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”), Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”) and Pete Davidson (“The King of Staten Island”).

