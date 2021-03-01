Sacha Baron Cohen’s Golden Globes win sets unexpected historic mark

“Borat Subseqent Moviefilm” star Sacha Baron Cohen made history at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, becoming the first actor to win twice for playing the same character in an original film and its sequel.

Cohen took home the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy award for the “Borat” sequel. He previously won in the same category in 2007 for the first “Borat” film. In addition to Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, Cohen also accepted the Golden Globe award for Best Musical or Comedy, which “Borat Subseqent Moviefilm” won earlier in the ceremony.

While Cohen is not expected to garner an Academy Award nomination for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” he is a top contender in the Best Supporting Actor category at the Oscars. He was nominated in that category as well on Sunday night, but lost to Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah.” The other supporting actor nominees were Leslie Odom Jr. for “One Night in Miami,” Chadwick Boseman for “Da 5 Bloods,” and Jared Leto for “The Little Things.”

Going into the ceremony, Cohen was positioned to make Golden Globes history as the first male nominee to win two acting awards on the same night. Previously, only four performers, all women, won two Golden Globes during the same ceremony: Sigourney Weaver (for “Gorillas in the Mist” and “Working Girl” in 1988), Joan Plowright (for “Enchanted April” and the television film “Stalin” in 1993), Helen Mirren (“The Queen” and the television film “Elizabeth I” in 2007), and Kate Winslet (for “Revolutionary Road” and “The Reader” in 2008).

Cohen has received five Golden Globe Award nominations in his career, including for “The Spy” and “Who Is America?”

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions