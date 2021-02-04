SAG Awards 2021 film nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Khan2705 for getting the highest score of 88.00% when predicting the 2021 Screen Actors Guild film nominations on Thursday. He is just ahead of 19 other people who each had an excellent score of 84.00%.

Almost 3,000 people worldwide predicted these SAG nominees announced by Daveed Diggs and Lily Collins for five movie categories. Our top scorer got 22 of the 25 nominee slots correct. That included all five of the ensemble nominees: “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari,” “One Night in Miami” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Other long shots that paid off: Steven Yeun (“Minari”), Helena Zengel (“News of the World”) and Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Editors predicting, there is a four-way tie at 76.00% for Riley Chow, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery and Matt Noble. Up next at 72.00% each are Marcus Dixon, Zach Laws, Rob Licuria, Christopher Rosen and myself. Paul Sheehan is at 64.00%. See Editors’ scores.

