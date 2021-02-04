SAG Awards 2021 film nominations: Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) tops all Experts predicting nominees

Congratulations to our Expert Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) for getting the highest score of 84.00% when predicting the 2021 Screen Actors Guild film nominations on Thursday. He is just ahead of the 80.00% achieved by Nikki Novak (Fandango), Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) among the 21 Experts making picks. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 3,000 people worldwide predicted these SAG nominees announced by Daveed Diggs and Lily Collins for five movie categories. Our top scorer got 21 of the 25 nominee slots correct. That included all five of the ensemble nominees: “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari,” “One Night in Miami” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Other long shots that paid off: Steven Yeun (“Minari”) and Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other Experts predicting, the next spot at 76.00% is held by Erik Davis (Fandango), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) and Brian Truitt (USA Today). Tied at 72.00% are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Susan King (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Susan Wloczczyna (Gold Derby).

Following at 68.00% are Shawn Edwards (WDAF) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety). Tied at 64.00% are Clayton Davis (Variety), Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Keith Simanton (IMDB). Tim Gray (Variety) scored 48.00%. Hanh Nguyen (Salon) only predicted one category.

