SAG Awards 2021 film winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Brenna for having a perfect score when predicting the 2021 SAG Awards film winners on Sunday night. The top scorer is actually tied with six other people with that percentage and has a great score of 6,613 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 3,400 people worldwide predicted these Screen Actors Guild movie champs announced on a pre-taped ceremony which aired on TNT and TBS. The six winners were “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Yuh Jung Youn, Daniel Kaluuya and “Wonder Woman 1984.”

SEE 2021 SAG Awards: Full winners list in the 6 film and 9 TV categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, I have the best score of 66.67%. Up next at 50.00% each are Riley Chow, Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Tom O’Neil, Christopher Rosen and Paul Sheehan. Zach Laws and Rob Licuria are at 33.33%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions