SAG Awards 2021: Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting TV nominees

Congratulations to our Gold Derby Expert Kaitlin Thomas for getting the highest score of 80.00% when predicting the 2021 Screen Actors Guild TV nominations on Thursday. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 2,300 people worldwide predicted these SAG nominees announced by Daveed Diggs and Lily Collins for eight television categories. Our top scorer Kaitlin got 32 of the 40 nominee slots correct. That included such ensemble long shots as “Lovecraft Country” and “Ted Lasso.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 15 Experts predicting, there is a tie for second place at 77.50% for Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily), Ben Travers (Indiewire) and Ken Tucker (Yahoo). Shawn Edwards (WDAF) and Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) are next at 75.00% each.

We then have Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) and Nikki Novak (Fandango) at 70.00%. Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) is next at 65.00% and then Clayton Davis (Variety) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) at 62.50%. Susan King (Gold Derby) follows at 57.50% and then Jazz Tangcay (Variety) at 55.00%.

