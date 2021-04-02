SAG Awards 2021 In Memoriam: Sunday’s special segment will honor Chadwick Boseman, Oliva de Havilland, Cicely Tyson and who else?

Even though Sunday’s SAG Awards ceremony will be shortened to just one pre-taped hour on TNT and TBS, the special In Memoriam segment will still be a highlight. Since the 2020 event aired on January 19, it will be over 14 months until the one on April 4. That means even more actors, actresses and members of SAG/AFTRA will hopefully be honored than the 40 people in the tribute last year.
Chadwick Boseman died last August and is a four-time nominee for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. The two individual nominations are for his leading role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and his supporting performance in “Da 5 Bloods.” Those two films also are nominated for the top ensemble category.
Oscar winners who have died in the past 14 months include Sean Connery, Olivia de Havilland, Cloris Leachman and Christopher Plummer. Academy Award nominees include Boseman, Kirk Douglas, Hal Holbrook, Ian Holm, Shirley Knight, George Segal, Cicely Tyson, Max von Sydow and Stuart Whitman.
Take a tour of our photo gallery for In Memoriam 2020 and our ongoing In Memoriam 2021 gallery.
Here is our complete list of almost 100 people, several of whom will be honored on Sunday’s ceremony:
Carol Arthur
Orson Bean
Warren Berlinger
Honor Blackman
Wilford Brimley
Chadwick Boseman
Kobe Bryant
Jeremy Bulloch
John Callahan
Earl Cameron
Ranjit Chowdhry
Lynn Cohen
Sean Connery
Robert Conrad
Kevin Conway
Nick Cordero
Norm Crosby
Irv Cross
Ben Cross
Abby Dalton
Henry Darrow
Mac Davis
Olivia de Havilland
Brian Dennehy
Dustin Diamond
Dena Dietrich
Kevin Dobson
Kirk Douglas
Hugh Downs
Ja’Net DuBois
Marj Dusay
Conchata Ferrell
Allen Garfield
Phyllis George
Richard Gilliland
Richard Herd
Hal Holbrook
Ian Holm
Terry Jones
Rishi Kapoor
John Karlen
Paula Kelly
Tom Kennedy
Irrfan Khan
Larry King
Bruce Kirby
Shirley Knight
Yaphet Kotto
David L. Lander
Cloris Leachman
Tom Lester
James Lipton
Sam Lloyd
Rebecca Luker
Clark Middleton
Roger Mudd
Kellye Nakahara
Ken Osmond
Regis Philbin
Ronald Pickup
Christopher Plummer
Kelly Preston
David Prowse
Helen Reddy
John Reilly
Carl Reiner
Ann Reinking
Allan Rich
Little Richard
Peter Mark Richman
Diana Rigg
Naya Rivera
Tanya Roberts
Kenny Rogers
Reni Santoni
John Saxon
David Schramm
Geoffrey Scott
George Segal
Gregory Sierra
Phyllis Somerville
Jerry Stiller
Alex Trebek
Chris Trousdale
Cicely Tyson
Max von Sydow
Lyle Waggoner
Jessica Walter
Dawn Wells
Stuart Whitman
Fred Willard
