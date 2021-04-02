SAG Awards 2021 In Memoriam: Sunday’s special segment will honor Chadwick Boseman, Oliva de Havilland, Cicely Tyson and who else?

Even though Sunday’s SAG Awards ceremony will be shortened to just one pre-taped hour on TNT and TBS, the special In Memoriam segment will still be a highlight. Since the 2020 event aired on January 19, it will be over 14 months until the one on April 4. That means even more actors, actresses and members of SAG/AFTRA will hopefully be honored than the 40 people in the tribute last year.

Chadwick Boseman died last August and is a four-time nominee for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. The two individual nominations are for his leading role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and his supporting performance in “Da 5 Bloods.” Those two films also are nominated for the top ensemble category.

Oscar winners who have died in the past 14 months include Sean Connery, Olivia de Havilland, Cloris Leachman and Christopher Plummer. Academy Award nominees include Boseman, Kirk Douglas, Hal Holbrook, Ian Holm, Shirley Knight, George Segal, Cicely Tyson, Max von Sydow and Stuart Whitman.

Take a tour of our photo gallery for In Memoriam 2020 and our ongoing In Memoriam 2021 gallery.

Here is our complete list of almost 100 people, several of whom will be honored on Sunday’s ceremony:

Carol Arthur

Orson Bean

Warren Berlinger

Honor Blackman

Wilford Brimley

Chadwick Boseman

Kobe Bryant

Jeremy Bulloch

John Callahan

Earl Cameron

Ranjit Chowdhry

Lynn Cohen

Sean Connery

Robert Conrad

Kevin Conway

Nick Cordero

Norm Crosby

Irv Cross

Ben Cross

Abby Dalton

Henry Darrow

Mac Davis

Olivia de Havilland

Brian Dennehy

Dustin Diamond

Dena Dietrich

Kevin Dobson

Kirk Douglas

Hugh Downs

Ja’Net DuBois

Marj Dusay

Conchata Ferrell

Allen Garfield

Phyllis George

Richard Gilliland

Richard Herd

Hal Holbrook

Ian Holm

Terry Jones

Rishi Kapoor

John Karlen

Paula Kelly

Tom Kennedy

Irrfan Khan

Larry King

Bruce Kirby

Shirley Knight

Yaphet Kotto

David L. Lander

Cloris Leachman

Tom Lester

James Lipton

Sam Lloyd

Rebecca Luker

Clark Middleton

Roger Mudd

Kellye Nakahara

Ken Osmond

Regis Philbin

Ronald Pickup

Christopher Plummer

Kelly Preston

David Prowse

Helen Reddy

John Reilly

Carl Reiner

Ann Reinking

Allan Rich

Little Richard

Peter Mark Richman

Diana Rigg

Naya Rivera

Tanya Roberts

Kenny Rogers

Reni Santoni

John Saxon

David Schramm

Geoffrey Scott

George Segal

Gregory Sierra

Phyllis Somerville

Jerry Stiller

Alex Trebek

Chris Trousdale

Cicely Tyson

Max von Sydow

Lyle Waggoner

Jessica Walter

Dawn Wells

Stuart Whitman

Fred Willard

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?