SAG Awards 2021: Nikki Novak, Peter Travers top all Experts predicting TV winners

Congratulations to our Experts Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) for having the best score of 88.89% when predicting the 2021 SAG Awards TV winners on Sunday night. They are best among 11 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 2,400 people worldwide predicted these nine Screen Actors Guild television champs announced on a pre-taped ceremony which aired on TNT and TBS. The winners included “The Crown,” Gillian Anderson, Jason Bateman, “Schitt’s Creek,” Catherine O’Hara, Jason Sudeikis, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mark Ruffalo and “The Mandalorian.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the nine Experts predicting, we have a six way tie at 77.78% for Clayton Davis (Variety), Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby) and Ben Travers (Indiewire). Tim Gray (Variety) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) have 55.56% and then Eric Deggans (NPR) at 33.33%.

