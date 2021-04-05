SAG Awards 2021: Clayton Davis, Tariq Khan, Susan King, Claudia Puig, Jazz Tangcay top Experts predicting film winners

Congratulations to our Experts Clayton Davis (Variety), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan King (Gold Derby), Claudia Puig (KPCC) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety) for having the top score of 66.67% when predicting the 2021 SAG Awards film winners on Sunday night. They are best among 22 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 3,400 people worldwide predicted these Screen Actors Guild movie champs announced on a pre-taped ceremony which aired on TNT and TBS. The six winners were “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Yuh Jung Youn, Daniel Kaluuya and “Wonder Woman 1984.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 17 Experts predicting, there is a tie at 50.00% for Erik Davis (Fandango), Eric Deggans (NPR), Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Brian Truitt (USA Today) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Following at 33.33% are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone). Keith Simanton (IMDB) finishes at 16.67%.

