SAG Awards 2021 TV nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Tom92 for getting the highest score of 82.50% when predicting the 2021 Screen Actors Guild TV nominations on Thursday. He is actually tied with Gokcen_Tatar and Carlos III at that percentage but has the better point total of 15,996 by using his 500-point bets wisely.

Almost 2,300 people worldwide predicted these SAG nominees announced by Daveed Diggs and Lily Collins for eight television categories. Our top scorer got 33 of the 40 nominee slots correct. That included such ensemble long shots as “Bridgerton,” “Lovecraft Country” and “The Great.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Editors predicting, Christopher Rosen has the best score of 77.50%. There is then a five-way tie at 75.00% for Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Zach Laws, Daniel Montgomery and Paul Sheehan. Rob Licuria is next at 72.50% and then Riley Chow and myself at 70.00%. Matt Noble is at 67.50%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2021 SAG Awards winners through April 4

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions