SAG Awards 2021 TV winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Robert Chardello for having a perfect score when predicting the 2021 SAG Awards TV winners on Sunday night. He is actually tied with 94 other people with that percentage and has a great score of 24,150 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 2,400 people worldwide predicted these nine Screen Actors Guild television champs announced on a pre-taped ceremony which aired on TNT and TBS. The winners included “The Crown,” Gillian Anderson, Jason Bateman, “Schitt’s Creek,” Catherine O’Hara, Jason Sudeikis, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mark Ruffalo and “The Mandalorian.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, I am one of the people in the group with a perfect score. Tied at 88.89% are Zach Laws, Rob Licuria, Matt Noble, Daniel Montgomery and Paul Sheehan. Up next at 77.78% are Riley Chow, Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen. Marcus Dixon has 66.67%. See Editors’ scores.

