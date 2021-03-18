SAG Awards nominee profile: Emma Corrin (‘The Crown’) looking to score an awards hat trick as Princess Diana

Emma Corrin is on a roll. After being named Best TV Drama Actress at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards for her role as Princess Diana on “The Crown,” the actress is competing in the same category at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Corrin competes against two of her costars from “The Crown” in this category: Olivia Colman (who won a SAG Award last year when the show claimed best drama ensemble) and Gillian Anderson (who earned back-to-back wins in this category for “The X-Files”). Also nominated are two actresses from another Netflix series: “Ozark” stars Laura Linney (a previous winner for “John Adams”) and Julia Garner (a two-time Emmy winner looking for her first SAG victory).

Much of the fourth season of “The Crown” is devoted to the turbulent marriage between Diana and Prince Charles (TV drama actor nominee Josh O’Connor). As Diana earns the adoration of the world, she struggles to find happiness in her marriage while her husband is still emotionally tied to Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell). Diana develops an eating disorder and strays from the marriage, all while trying to gain favor and acceptance from the royal family.

“The Crown” has been popular with SAG voters throughout its run. The show’s first Queen Elizabeth, Claire Foy, earned consecutive wins in this category in 2017 and 2018, while John Lithgow was named the best TV drama for playing Winston Churchill in 2017. The drama also won best ensemble in 2020 and is once again competing for that award this year.

While relative newcomer Corrin may be the least established among the nominees, SAG voters might see a win here as a coronation of a new star, and the momentum provided by her wins at other recent awards shows can’t hurt. At the same time, Corrin only has one shot at a win for this performance since her role, like every other role on “The Crown,” has been recast for season five as the characters age into the next era of their lives (Diana will next be played by Elizabeth Debicki).

Besides those factors, there’s also the matter of a certain highly watched interview with Diana’s son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle detailing their own negative experiences in the royal family. That might reignite the discussion of their treatment of Diana, which can only help Corrin against a field of well-known, award-winning stars.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2021 contenders in film and TV.

