SAG Awards film nominations slugfest: Our contributors react to the most inspired choices and perplexing omissions [WATCH]

“I like that it’s different from the Globes,” says contributor Denton Davidson about the nominees for the top film prize at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Just hours after the nominations were revealed, Denton, Rob Licuria, Tony Ruiz, Charlie Bright and I met to chat about the most exciting choices and head-scratching omissions, beginning with our love for the citations for ensembles like “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “One Night in Miami,” and “Minari,” none of which made the list at the Golden Globes just the day before. Watch the video slugfest above.

Elsewhere in our praise, Tony celebrates Vanessa Kirby‘s nomination for “Pieces of a Woman” while Denton applauds Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”). On the other end of the emotional scale, Charlie cheers the bid for Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”).

The bulk of our discussion centered on the egregious snub of Delroy Lindo for “Da 5 Bloods,” which Tony described as “inexplicable.” Even though Lindo has missed both Golden Globes and SAG nominations, not all of us are giving up hope for him earning the Oscar bid. Rob and Charlie feel strongly that he’ll score a nomination at Critics’ Choice, kicking off a road to the Oscars, while I point out that “Da 5 Bloods” has support at SAG and Lindo may have come up just a few votes shy. On the subject of Film Actor, Charlie, Rob, and Denton bring up trouble looming for “Mank” after it underperformed here, scoring just a nomination for Gary Oldman, but missing ensemble and Amanda Seyfried.

Elsewhere, we touch on Amy Adams’ nomination for “Hillbilly Elegy” and speculate about whether she’ll make the Oscar line-up over other potential nominees Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Zendaya (“Malcolm & Marie”), who both missed out on SAG bids. We close with the exciting rematch of Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) and Olivia Colman (“The Father”). While we all knew Close would get nominated here, I suggest that Colman could steal her thunder, especially if voters don’t award Anthony Hopkins but want to give the celebrated film an acting prize. “That’s like a dagger to the heart to me,” Rob sighs as we sign off and eagerly await the winners.