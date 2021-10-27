SAG Awards film predictions slugfest: ‘Belfast’ vs. ‘The Power of the Dog’ vs. ‘King Richard,’ oh my! [WATCH]

If the Screen Actors Guild’s film ensemble award was handed out today, three of Gold Derby’s editors would be predicting three different casts. Chris Beachum thinks “Belfast” will win the top trophy, Marcus James Dixon chooses “The Power of the Dog” and Daniel Montgomery opts for “King Richard.” (Click each of their names to see their complete predix.) Who do YOU think is right? Above, watch our editors’ SAG Awards film predictions slugfest video and then be sure to make your own picks.

As Chris explains, “Belfast” has “done the best overall across festivals” in the lead-up to awards season. The adult cast members (Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds) are all going supporting while the central boy (Jude Hill) is campaigning in lead. Chris also notes how it “doesn’t hurt” that “Belfast” is “directed by an actor,” in this case Kenneth Branagh, who himself is a three-time SAG Award nominee for “Othello,” “Warm Springs” and “My Week with Marilyn.”

Marcus thinks “The Power of the Dog” will prevail thanks to it being a who’s-who of Hollywood, with famous faces such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. However, he also warns to watch out for “House of Gucci” which “reminds [him] of ‘American Hustle’ … it was kind of the comedic cast full of A-listers.” In this case, Gucci’s “House” consists of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

“This category is really all over the place,” remarks Daniel before adding that “our top five predicted nominees and our next five seem just as plausible.” As for why he’s ultimately going with “King Richard,” which tells the story of the Williams sisters, Daniel explains it’s a “family drama” and that “Black casts tend to do better at the SAG Awards than they do at other events.” Will Smith plays Richard Williams while Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton take on the roles of Venus and Serena Williams.

Other potential ensemble winners to watch out for include “Don’t Look Up,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The French Dispatch,” “West Side Story,” “CODA,” “Mass” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Also in the SAG Awards video, the editors discuss who they think will prevail in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

PREDICTthe 2022 SAG Awards nominees through January 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?