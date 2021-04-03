SAG Awards flashback: Flummoxed Gillian Anderson (‘The X-Files’) asks, ‘Where did you people come from?’ [WATCH]

Remember when awards shows were held in person and winners walked up to the stage to accept their trophies? Ahh, those were the days. One clip from the 1996 Screen Actors Guild ceremony (honoring work from 1995) is particularly fun to watch in retrospect as Gillian Anderson, current nominee for “The Crown,” is named the winner for “The X-Files.” The flummoxed actress takes her trophy, looks out at the hundreds of people in attendance and asks, “Where did you people come from?” Watch the SAG Awards flashback video above.

“I have absolutely nothing to say. I didn’t expect this at all,” Anderson declares as her fellow actors chuckle in the audience. She beat out Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope”), Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”), Julianna Margulies (“ER”) and Sela Ward (“Sisters”) to claim her first trophy. A year later, Anderson won again for her work as FBI Agent Dana Scully on Fox’s sci-fi drama “The X-Files.”

“Thank you to SAG and all of its members for nominating me,” she says before mentioning her husband and her nanny. Anderson tries to thank her show’s writers, but can only think of Glen Morgan and James Wong, two guys that she later realizes “aren’t even with the show anymore.” After quick shout-outs to co-star David Duchovny and creator Chris Carter, Anderson thanks her daughter “for waking me up.”

SEE SAG Awards nominee profile: Gillian Anderson (‘The Crown’) may continue her award-winning run as Margaret Thatcher

The actress is hoping to win her third SAG Award on Sunday, April 4, this time for playing UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on Netflix’s regal drama “The Crown.” She’s competing against two of her own show’s stars (Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin) plus a pair of “Ozark” scene-stealers (Laura Linney and Julia Garner). Anderson may have a leg up on her competition because she went through an acclaimed physical transformation to play the British PM — prosthetic makeup, wig, accent, walk, etc.

If Anderson ends up prevailing for a third time in Best Drama Actress, she’d tie Edie Falco (“The Sopranos”) at three victories in this specific race. Margulies holds the category record at four triumphs — two for “ER” and two for “The Good Wife.” Earlier this awards season, Anderson claimed victory for “The Crown” at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. She’s also the early front-runner to win the Emmy Award in September.