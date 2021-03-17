SAG Awards nominee profile: Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’) eyes a repeat win after a year on hiatus

Jason Bateman contends in the best drama actor category for the third time at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, having won his first SAG Award two years ago when he was last eligible for “Ozark” for its second season. Bateman plays money launderer Marty Byrde on the crime drama, which released its 10-episode third season on Netflix last March. Its fourth season has been filming around Atlanta since November.

Bateman’s performance in the third season has been nominated across the board, but he is yet to win for it. He lost to Jeremy Strong for “Succession” at the Emmys, then Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul” at the Satellite Awards. Josh O’Connor from “The Crown” recently bumped Bateman as the SAG front-runner in our odds after besting him at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. But Bateman’s best bet was always going to be SAG, which has been a stronghold for “Ozark.”

SAG was the first group to nominate Bateman’s female co-stars Julia Garner and Laura Linney, plus they remain the only televised award group to have rewarded Bateman’s performance. And “Ozark” is one of only two shows represented this year in the drama actress race, with “The Crown” taking the other three slots for Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman.

Bateman has 10 career SAG Award nominations to date, including his second best drama ensemble bid for “Ozark” this year. He received his first nominations for best comedy actor and best comedy ensemble for “Arrested Development” 16 years ago. He is yet to be nominated for his work in feature films.

In addition to O’Connor and Odenkirk, Bateman contends against first-time nominee Regé-Jean Page for “Bridgerton” and Sterling K. Brown, whose “This is Us” performance Bateman dethroned when he won two years ago. Peter Dinklage prevailed last year for the final season of “Game of Thrones” as “Ozark” missed eligibility while taking an extended hiatus. But now “Game of Thrones” is off the air, giving Bateman a chance to pick up right where he left off.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2021 contenders in film and TV.

