SAG Awards nominee profile: Can Jason Sudeikis continue ‘Ted Lasso’s’ winning ways?

Can coach Ted Lasso parlay his wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards into success at the SAG Awards? Jason Sudeikis is nominated at the acting peer group awards in Best TV Comedy Actor for playing the endearing and hilarious football coach in “Ted Lasso.” The Apple TV Plus laffer also received a nomination for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series. It’s ironic that a show about an underdog football club is one of the heavyweight award contenders of the season. But we really could see Sudeikis with the trophy on SAG night.

Sudeikis faces off against three of his former rivals from the Globes. They are: Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”). They are joined by Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), who was nominated in the supporting race at the Globes (SAG combine lead and supporting in their TV categories). None of these men have been nominated in this category before.

On “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis plays an American college football coach who has landed the job of coaching an English Premiere League Football club. This is despite the character knowing very little about soccer. His unabashed optimism and belief in people, gives a funny premise a delightful heart. The actor explained to Gold Derby, “He’s just a person who comes into people’s lives and meets them where they are. While he doesn’t know the sport he does know people. He doesn’t rattle easily by people’s assumptions of him.”

Sudeikis is in a really strong position to win the SAG. He’s hot off a Globe win and an August release date for “Ted Lasso” leaves it relatively fresh in the minds of voters. Ted is also such a likable character that everyone who watches falls for him. People will want to vote for this title character that centers the whole show.

If Sudeikis loses it will be more about the competition. His biggest threat comes from Emmy winner Eugene Levy. Like “Lasso,” “Schitt’s Creek” has heart and a rooting factor. And this being the last season for “Schitt’s” means it is voters last change to award the role. But, with Dan Levy also nominated, the support for “Schitt” may split. As usual, Ted Lasso could be the master of strategy.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2021 contenders in film and TV.

