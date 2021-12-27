SAG Awards: ‘Nightmare Alley’ scares up 9 eligible cast members for ensemble prize

Guillermo del Toro’s noir thriller “Nightmare Alley” has just revealed to Gold Derby the names of the nine cast members who are eligible for the ensemble prize at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. SAG Award winner Bradley Cooper leads a cast that also boasts the likes of three-time guild champ Cate Blanchett and past nominees Rooney Mara and Richard Jenkins. See the alphabetical list below.

With such a starry ensemble, “Nightmare Alley” would seem especially appealing to the acting guild. According to Gold Derby’s current combined odds, we anticipate the film is competitive in at least three races at the upcoming ceremony: the overall ensemble, Cooper for lead actor and Blanchett for supporting actress.

WATCH Richard Jenkins on his character in ‘The Humans’ and ‘Nightmare Alley’: ‘Both have tons of fear and tons of desire’

Adapted from William Lindsay Gresham’s novel of the same name from 1946, Guillermo del Toro’s film follows Cooper’s Stanton Carlisle as he advances from a carny at a sideshow to a mentalist conning the upper echelons of posh society. His ability to “read” his audience with Mara’s Molly at his side is boosted when he meets Blanchett’s Dr. Lilith Ritter, but his ambition is soon pushed to its limits by his abilities as a medium. “Nightmare Alley” opened wide on Dec. 17.

Across its nine eligible cast members, the noir thriller’s ensemble boasts an impressive 40 SAG Award nominations and six victories. Blanchett leads both counts with a whopping 15 nominations and three wins as an ensemble member of “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” a supporting trophy for “The Aviator” and for her leading role in “Blue Jasmine.” The other SAG-winning actors in the cast include Toni Collette as a member of “Little Miss Sunshine” ensemble, Cooper as an actor in the ensemble of “American Hustle,” and Mary Steenburgen, who picked up a trophy as an ensemble member in “The Help.”

WATCH ‘Nightmare Alley’ production designer Tamara Deverell on creating the world of Guillermo del Toro: ‘He’s always looking for that perfect composition’

Here is the complete list of the nine “Nightmare Alley” cast members eligible for the 2022 SAG Award ensemble prize:

Cate Blanchett as Dr. Lilith Ritter

Toni Collette as Zeena the Seer

Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle

Willem Dafoe as Clem Hoatley

Richard Jenkins as Ezra Grindle

Rooney Mara as Molly Cahill

Ron Perlman as Bruno

Mary Steenburgen as Mrs. Kimball

David Strathairn as Pete

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards nominees until Jan. 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?