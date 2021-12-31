SAG Awards predictions for Film Supporting Actress: Who besides Kirsten Dunst (‘The Power of the Dog’) will earn first solo nomination?

Since the SAG Awards began handing out trophies for Best Film Supporting Actress in 1994, every single winner has gone on to receive an Oscar nomination except for one — Emily Blunt was snubbed by the Academy Awards for her role in “A Quiet Place” (2018). According to Gold Derby’s SAG Awards predictions for Film Supporting Actress, this year’s five nominees will be Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”), Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”), Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Marlee Matlin (“CODA”). It would be the first individual SAG Awards nomination for each of them.

Dunst’s performance as Rose Gordon in “The Power of the Dog” comes in first with 19/5 odds. This would mark the second SAG Awards nomination for the acclaimed actress who was part of the winning Film Ensemble from “Hidden Figures” (2016). In “The Power of the Dog,” Dunst plays an alcoholic, protective mother who is tormented by her verbally abusive brother-in-law, Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Ellis’ performance as Oracene Williams in “King Richard” comes in second with 5/1 odds. This would be the first individual SAG Awards nomination for Ellis and her third overall. She earned a previous Film Ensemble bid for “Ray” (2004) and a TV Drama Ensemble nom for “Lovecraft Country” (2020). In “King Richard,” Ellis plays the supportive, yet strong-willed wife of Richard Williams (Will Smith) and the devoted mother of tennis superstars Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton).

Balfe’s performance as Ma in “Belfast” comes in third place with 5/1 odds. This would be the first SAG Awards nomination for the Irish actress who rose to fame in the hit TV series “Outlander.” In “Belfast,” Balfe plays the mother of Buddy (Jude Hill), a nine-year-old growing up in the tumultuous 1960s. Her husband, Pa (Jamie Dornan) must work overseas in England, while Ma remains home with the children and Pa’s parents (Judi Dench & Ciaran Hinds).

DeBose’s performance as Anita in “West Side Story” comes in fourth place with 13/2 odds. This would be the first SAG Awards nomination for the Tony-nominated performer. In “West Side Story,” DeBose plays Anita, the girlfriend of Sharks gang leader Bernardo (David Alvarez) and friend to his sister Maria (Rachel Zegler). Anita’s passion for her Puerto Rican roots and American dreams are shown through song and dance in the Steven Spielberg musical.

Matlin’s performance as Jackie Rossi in “CODA” comes in fifth place with 21/2 odds. This would be the second SAG Awards nomination for Matlin, who became the first deaf person to win an Oscar for “Children of a Lesser God” (1986). Her first SAG Awards bid was for TV Drama Ensemble as part of the cast of “Picket Fences” (1995). In “CODA,” Matlin plays Jackie, the good-humored mother of Ruby (Emilia Jones) and Leo (Daniel Durant). When Ruby, the only hearing person in the family, has dreams of pursuing music, Jackie and her husband, Frank (Troy Kotsur), must find a way to keep their fishing business alive.

Other potential SAG Awards nominees for Film Supporting Actress include Ann Dowd (“Mass”), Rita Moreno (“West Side Story”), Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Judi Dench (“Belfast”) and Meryl Streep (“Don’t Look Up”). Eligible film performances must air or premiere between Mar. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.

