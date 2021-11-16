SAG Awards predictions for TV Drama Ensemble: ‘Succession’ far out front, but what about ‘Squid Game’?

The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations will be announced on January 12, honoring the best performances in television and film for the 2021 calendar year. One of the most up-in-the-air races is TV Drama Ensemble, which notably will have 100% turnover as none of last year’s nominees (“The Crown,” “Better Call Saul,” “Bridgerton,” “Lovecraft Country” and “Ozark”) are eligible to repeat again. Which dramatic casts will take their places on the nominations list? According to Gold Derby’s SAG Awards predictions for TV Drama Ensemble, the five nominees will be “Succession,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Morning Show,” “Pose” and “Squid Game.”

HBO’s “Succession” comes in first place with 16/5 odds. Surprisingly, this Emmy champion has never been nominated for a single SAG Award despite being eligible in both 2019 and 2020. Might Season 3 be its year? Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox lead the ensemble as Kendall Roy and Logan Roy, respectively, the aspiring son and cutthroat father of a media conglomerate company. Other Roy family members hoping for nominations are Sarah Snook as Shiv, Kieran Culkin as Roman, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans and Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg.

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” comes in second place with 9/2 odds. The series was previously recognized in this category for each of its first three seasons, as was leading lady Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne/Offred; co-star Joseph Fiennes received a single bid in 2018 for playing the villainous Fred Waterford. The fourth season of the streaming hit expanded the show’s landscape as June escaped her captivity at Gilead and made her way to Canada, where she reunited with her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and best friend Moira (Samira Wiley).

Apple’s “The Morning Show” comes in third place with 9/2 odds. Season 2 of the popular series continues the story of Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) as hosts of a scandal-ridden A.M. news program. Its first go-around earned three individual SAG Awards bids for Aniston (who won), Steve Carell (as Mitch Kessler) and Billy Crudup (as Cory Ellison), but it was strangely snubbed in the ensemble race. Our odds-makers now expect that oversight to be corrected, particularly as the second season introduced several new cast members including Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson.

FX’s “Pose” comes in fourth place with 11/2 odds. The drama series about LGBTQ+ ballroom culture in the 1990s has been overlooked so far by SAG Awards voters, but that should change for its heralded final season. Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter recently earned Emmy noms for their portrayals of Blanca and Pray Tell, respectively, with Rodriguez’s bid being historic in that she was the first transgender lead actress ever nominated. Other potential SAG Award nominees include Indya Moore as Angel, Angel Bismark Curiel as Lil Papi and Dominique Jackson as Elektra.

Netflix’s “Squid Game” comes in fifth place with 15/2 odds. The streamer has announced that this Korean survival thriller is its most-watched original show of all time, which bodes well for its SAG Awards chances as there’s a good chance the nominations committee has seen it (and loved it). Lee Jung-jae stars as Seong Gi-hun, a gambling addict who agrees to compete in a series of deadly games in order to pay off his debts.

Other potential SAG Awards nominees for TV Drama Ensemble include “This Is Us,” “Loki,” “Dexter: New Blood,” “The Good Fight” and “The Wheel of Time.”

